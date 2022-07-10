Wesley Safadão undergoes emergency surgery and doctor confirms

Wesley Safadão’s clinical condition left doctors scared

Wesley Safadão became a topic these last few days after canceling his concert schedule due to a health problem. It all started when the singer began to complain of back pain and numbness in his legs. As a result, he had to be rushed to the hospital.

In fact, Wesley Safadão’s situation is more serious than imagined. So much so that last Thursday, July 7, the singer had to undergo emergency surgery. The confirmation was made by the doctor in charge of Ceará, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior. He gave an interview to the newspaper O Globo.

The doctor gave more details about the condition and confirmed that Safadão did not recover as they thought: “Unfortunately, Wesley is an exception. Usually, patients who have a herniated disc do not need surgery, as the inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks.”

“However, on Wednesday night, he started to complain again of numbness in his private parts and buttocks. Severe symptoms of neurological damage,” he said. To be aware, the singer was about to have the “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious disease caused by the compression and inflammation of the nerve bundle.

In this way, Wesley Safadão could have paralysis and intestinal incontinence: “He could use a urinary catheter for the rest of his life. There was nothing else to be done but surgery very quickly. We couldn’t wait and risk it. The picture was getting worse in a way that is not usual for a herniated disc.”

