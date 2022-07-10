Wesley Safadão’s doctor explains the worsening of the health condition that took the singer to surgery – É Hit

the ceará Wesley naughty needed to do an emergency surgery, on Thursday morning (7), after his health condition worsened. In an interview with the newspaper The Globe, the neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Juniorthe singer’s doctor, said the artist was about to have what they call “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious disease caused by compression and inflammation of the nerve bundle at the bottom of the spinal canal.

The situation can result in paralysis, bowel incontinence, urinary and other sensitivity problems, in addition to loss of movement.

Francisco Sampaio Junior. Neurologist Unfortunately, Wesley is an exception. Usually, patients who have a herniated disc do not need surgery, as the inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks. However, on Wednesday night, he began to complain again of pain in his private parts and feeling his buttocks numb. Severe symptoms of neurological damage.

Wesley even recorded a video explaining his health problem

The neurologist also highlighted that Wesley Safadão’s case worsened due to anatomical changes that were born with him. In addition to the transitional vertebra, which is one more vertebra than it has between the lumbar and sacral regions and which affects only 15% of the world’s population, Ceará also has very short vertebrate nerve canals, it is much tighter than rest of the people — which predisposes you to have neurological damage and severe disc disease.

In an interview with the Rio de Janeiro newspaper, the doctor detailed that the surgery took about four hours. Sampaio Junior called the intervention “laborious” and “difficult”.

The singer from Ceará is still hospitalized, undergoing observation and recovery, despite already showing improvement. He is expected to be discharged by Monday (11).

Wesley Safadão is already walking after surgery

This Saturday afternoon (9), Thyane Dantas, wife of the singer from Ceará, published a video of the forrozeiro walking in a hospital room.

In the video, Wesley Safadão appears with understanding socks and a band on his right wrist. She wrote: “Around here, every day better”.