‘Wesley Safadão’s health got worse’, says doctor

247 – Singer Wesley Safadão had an emergency surgery this week after his health worsened. The statement was made by the artist’s doctor, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior.

“Unfortunately, Wesley is an exception. Usually, patients who have a herniated disc do not need to have surgery, as the inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks. However, on Wednesday night, he began to complain again of numbness in the private parts and buttocks. Severe symptoms of neurological damage”, said Sampaio to the newspaper O Globo.

According to the doctor, Wesley was about to have what they call “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious condition caused by compression and inflammation of the bundle of nerves at the bottom of the spinal canal. The consequences can be paralysis, bowel and urinary incontinence and other sensitivity problems, in addition to loss of movement.

“He could use a urinary catheter for the rest of his life. There was nothing to be done except surgery very quickly. We couldn’t wait and risk it. The situation was getting worse in a way that is not usual for a hernia disk,” he said.

