Wesley Safadão’s wife sues Faustão’s former dancer after accusation

Wesley Safadão during a show in São Paulo; The singer’s wife, Thyane Dantas, is suing Faustão’s former dancer after accusation (Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Thyane Dantaswife of Wesley Safadãois suing the ballerina Thay Gonçalves in R$ 10 thousand for moral damages after an accusation by the former member of the ballet of the extinct “Domingão do Faustão”, on Globo. The action was revealed by journalist Fabíola Reipert, from “A Hora da Venenosa”, on Record.

The controversy began when Thay said, during participation in the “Pocah Podcast” in early June, that Thyane would have asked the dancers not to approach Safadão during the presentations on the program. After the accusation, she defended herself with a textão on her social networks:

“I didn’t know this story and this girl until then. I never exchanged a word with her. I have no idea how, when and why this situation came to her in this way. This was not my request and it never would be”, he declared in the statement. time, denying the attitude.

Now, in the lawsuit filed in the São Paulo Court of Justice, Safadão’s wife asks that the video of the interview, which features Thay’s speech, be deleted from YouTube and the former dancer of “Domingão do Faustão” pay a compensation of R$ 10 thousand for moral damages.

In her social networks, Thay confirmed that she had been notified about the process and, in disbelief, reaffirmed that she had told the truth at the time: “I received a notification yesterday that I am being sued. I imagine that everyone here knows why the process, but I confess that what I was told I thought it wasn’t true,” he said.

“I’ve seen it all, but being sued for telling the truth I’ve never seen it. Moral damage? Oh my God,” she continued. “I’ll wait for my lawyer to direct me. For now, that’s all I have to say. But we’re firm.”