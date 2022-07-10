what does it mean and how to solve?

When trying to hire the Digital SIM through Caixa Tem, many users are encountering the message X3

The Caixa Tem application has several tools and functions, such as transfers via Pix, payment of slips and bills, mobile recharge, among other services. However, due to its popularity and payment of benefits such as Auxílio Brasil, there may be times when the user is faced with the X3 message. But what exactly does this message mean? Check it out below.

What does the Caixa Tem message X3 mean?

When using some type of application, it is normal to encounter moments of instability, as well as simple errors when accessing some functionality. In these situations, it is natural that messages of failure in the execution of operations appear, which need to be reported to the company that manages the app. Only then will it be able to improve the performance of the application. And the same goes for Caixa Tem.

Recently, the government released a microcredit for those who want to start or grow a small business: SIM Digital. And it is precisely during the application for this loan that many people come across the message X3 from Caixa Tem.

In short, the X3 message indicates the chances of the user getting the loan through the application. That is, it operates as a notification that signals that the user has a high chance of receiving approval in the credit application.

Finally, after applying for the Caixa Tem loan, the individual can follow the progress of the request within the app itself. It is also worth mentioning that in the case of approval, the deposit of the money takes place directly in the digital social savings account.

