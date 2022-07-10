What is known so far about the suspect in the killing of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – News

The man accused of murdering the Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, this Friday (8), was arrested and identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old unemployed man. Police said the suspect admitted to shooting with a homemade gun. But what is known about this man so far?





Who is Yamagami?

The suspect explained to police that he served in the Japanese Navy in the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years, starting in 2002.

He recently worked at a factory in the west of the country for about a year and a half. He resigned in May of this year, according to local media.

“Even his attitude towards work was a problem. I’m surprised,” the former company manager told the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper. After the attack, Yamagami spoke to police in a “clear and precise” manner, according to officials.

Former schoolmates, interviewed by Japanese public broadcaster NHK, said the suspect was a calm but not lonely person. He was good at sports and studies.





What could be the reason?

“The suspect stated that he held a grudge against a particular organization and said he committed the crime because he believed that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a connection with it,” police said yesterday.

Authorities have not released the name of the organization in question, but local media say it is a religious group, citing sources in the investigation.

NHK and the newspaper Mainichi Shimbun noted that Yamagami’s family had suffered financial problems as a result of his mother’s donations to the organization.

Yamagami had originally planned to commit an assassination attempt on the organization’s head, but changed the target to Abe, who, for the suspect, had promoted the organization in Japan, according to Kyodo News, which also cited anonymous investigative sources.



























How did the crime happen?





















Yamagami said he used a handcrafted weapon to commit the attack. The images show, at the crime scene, a basic, square, two-barrelled weapon wrapped in black tape.

Police carried out a search and seizure of his home and confiscated “several handmade items, including other weapons”.

Authorities suspect he made at least one of the weapons several months ago, Jiji news agency said.

The agency also reported that Yamagami participated in naval shooting exercises. Officials said the suspect found out over the internet that Abe was going to visit the Nara region in the west of the country.

Police believe he took a train to the station where the former prime minister was delivering a speech.





How is it physically?

In the dramatic images of the attack, broadcast on TV and spread on social media, Yamagami wears brown pants and a gray T-shirt. The mouth and nose are hidden by a white surgical mask. The suspect wears glasses.

The boy carried with him a kind of bag, where he had possibly hidden the weapon.







See photos of the moment the suspect tries to flee but is grabbed and arrested:



