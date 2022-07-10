What Shinzo Abe Did In The Last Moments Before He Was Murdered | World

Shortly before he was assassinated on Friday, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan was campaigning for a politician running in regional elections.

In Japan, violent crime is rare and there are few weapons. There was no robust security to protect Abe, who was delivering a speech on a corner of the city of Nara.

He asked for votes for Kei Sato, a politician who is trying to get re-elected to the Senate (the vote takes place this Sunday). Abe praised Sato’s performance during the pandemic. According to the former prime minister, Sato was helpful during the worst moments of the Covid-19 wave in Japan. That was the last subject of Abe’s life.

Shinzo Abe’s killer walks and shoots twice in the back

The roads had not been blocked; cars and buses passed the former prime minister’s back as he spoke. Bikers passed by, people in cars waved.

The agents responsible for protection are from an elite body called the Security Police. They were on the right and behind Abe.

Behind him, a man in beige glasses and pants appeared and opened fire with a homemade tape-covered gun. After the shots, white smoke appeared.

At first, it looked like Abe wasn’t hit.

“I thought it was fireworks, it was almost like a gust of wind,” said Takenob Nakajima, who was there to support Abe’s party, the Liberal Democrats.

The gunman has been identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, a former member of the Maritime Defensive Forces.

1 of 2 Man arrested for killing Shinzo Abe used homemade shotgun — Photo: The Yomiuri Shimbun/via Reuters; reproduction Man arrested for killing Shinzo Abe used homemade shotgun — Photo: The Yomiuri Shimbun/via Reuters; reproduction

Another witness, businessman Makoto Ichikawa, said the attacker appeared out of nowhere in the middle of the road. “On the first shot, nobody knew what was happening. After the second shot, members of the Security Police grabbed the attacker and pinned him to the ground. The gray shirt went up, and it was possible to see a black belt with a silver buckle. He was wearing a mask, like most people in the crowd.”

By this time, Abe was already on the floor. Images that were posted on social media show that his shirt was stained with blood.

Ken Namikawa, the mayor of the town of Tenri, which is near Nara, was there to support Sato, the Senate candidate.

Namikawa stated that he looked for the campaign cars and took a microphone. He asked if there were any doctors or nurses in the crowd. A nurse came to introduce herself.

One person tried to give Abe a heart massage.

2 of 2 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the ground, hands on his chest, after being shot in Japan — Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the ground, hands on his chest, after being shot in Japan (Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS)