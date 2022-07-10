where is the singer who made Richarlyson confused

Richarlyson was confused when quoting the coach of Red Bull Bragantino, Maurício Barbieri, in the transmission of the victory of the São Paulo club against Avaí by 4 to 0. The former athlete, now a commentator for the SporTV channels, said the name of the singer Maurício Manieri live. .

The public noticed the gaffe and joked with Richarlyson in posts on Twitter. The 51-year-old artist, who is currently touring Brazil on the “Classics” tour, has had to deal with a health issue in recent years.

Recovered, he recently participated in the program “Faustão na Band” alongside Cristiana Oliveira, who played Juma Marruá in the first version of “Pantanal”.

heart attack

Maurício Manieri had a scare in September 2020, when he suffered a heart attack and had to undergo a catheterization. The singer was taken to the hospital with severe chest pain after a live.

“I didn’t want to leave my son without a father. I asked God to save me so I could stay here a little longer to take care of my family,” he said in an interview with Splash in November 2021.

“It was a dramatic moment in my life. We have death ahead of us, but it was not my moment. God did not want me to go at that moment”, added the artist.

When he suffered a heart attack, the singer relived the loss of his brother, Marcelo Manieri, who died in 2004 after a heart attack.

“I loved him very much. In a way, I lived what I had gone through with my brother. I helped him, I was in the hospital with him and this time I was in the hospital suffering from the same problem”, he recalled.

The artist, married to Izabelle Stein, is the father of 11-year-old Marco Manieri. “He’s used to going on stage. I have video of him on my other little baby DVD. Modesty aside, he’s very charismatic and a social media bomb.”

a new way of life

A special diet and physical exercises became new habits in Maurício Manieri’s life after the singer faced health problems.

“I take a lot of vitamins. We don’t have control of everything, but I try to do my part. I’m feeling very well. I told the doctor that I feel like I’m in my 20s. I do sports and even dance classes”, he commented. during the chat with splash.

