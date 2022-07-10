where to watch, time and likely lineup

Flamengo has already been close to the relegation zone this season, but managed to improve its position in the table. Currently, Mengão is in eighth place, and with 21 points, it is eight behind the leader Palmeiras, with 29. Mengão comes from a 2-1 victory away from home against Santos. Now, the team is looking for another victory in São Paulo, this time against Corinthians.

If they win, Mengão can lean even more on the first placed teams. The objective is to put himself in the fight for the Brazilian title, which is still very much open after 15 rounds. The Brasileirão has always been balanced, and this edition is no different.

Where to watch Corinthians vs Flamengo

The game takes place at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday (10). The match at Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera, will be broadcast by Rede Globo on open television. In closed mode, Premiere, which is also part of the Globo group, also broadcasts. Globoplay, Globo’s streaming service, is another option.

likely lineup

Last Friday (08), Dorival Júnior outlined the team in training, still with Arão among the holders. However, overnight, the transaction with Fenerbahçe has been completed and the player is out of the match. He will meet Jorge Jesus again in Turkey.

For his place, the change that must be made is Thiago Maia entering. In addition, the team that coached must enter the field. Dorival should spare Arrascaeta, who is in pain, Filipe Luís, David Luiz and Pedro.

Santos, Rodinei, Fabricio Bruno, Rodrigo Caio and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, João Gomes and Victor Hugo; Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Gabigol.

With embezzlement, see the likely lineup of Corinthians:

Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Lucas Piton, Adson and Roger Guedes.

