Which of the two buses is the larger in the picture? you won’t get it right

THE optical illusion it is a way of tricking the human mind. The brain sees the images and processes the information in a standardized way. When the pattern breaks, it becomes difficult to reverse the way the mind has analyzed a situation. This is exactly what happens in the vision test proposed below. Try to find out which of the two buses is bigger.

Test your mind and say which of the two buses is the bigger

In the image, you can see two buses in a row traveling along a road. Clearly the vehicles were not designed to be the same size. Apparently, the bus in front is bigger than the one in the back. However, this is not the reality and there are three alternatives to answer the question.

Which of the two buses is the bigger?

Alternatives

1 – The top bus is bigger than the bottom bus;

2 – The lower bus is bigger than the one above;

3 – None of the buses is bigger, since both are the same size;

4 – I don’t know.

I guarantee that most people answer alternative 1 or 4. However, the correct answer is neither of these two options.

After all, what is the greatest vehicle of design?

If you are curious to know which of the two buses is bigger, know that the correct answer is alternative 3. That’s right, neither is bigger than the other, because both are the same size.

If you don’t believe the answer, just get a ruler to measure each one. There are people who have measured the drawing and even printed it on a sheet of paper to prove that something is wrong. However, the truth is that the two vehicles are the same size and this is not a prank.