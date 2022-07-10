who is an actress who enjoyed shopping with Jade Picon

The former BBB Jade Picon enjoyed a walk in a mall yesterday accompanied by actress Duda Santos, who will also be in the cast of “Travessia”, the next soap opera at 9 pm. They appear holding hands in photos published by the Extra newspaper.

According to the publication, the artists laughed and had fun during their visit to Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio. The pair also waved at the photographer when they realized the moment was captured.

Duda will make her debut in a 9pm telenovela. The actress’ last work at Globo was in “Malhação – Toda a Forma de Amar”.

Who is Duda Santos?

The 21-year-old has 18,700 followers on Instagram. In recent stories released on social media, she jokes about never appearing so much to her fans. “My followers don’t even know me and they’ve heard my voice,” she says.

In her most recent works, the actress participated in “An unforgettable year – Summer”, a film based on a book by the writer Thalita Rebouças available on Amazon Prime, and “Draft”, a feature produced by Globoplay.

She played the character Paula in “Malhação – Toda a Forma de Amar”, the last season of the attraction shown by Globo. The protagonist of the cast was Alanis Guillen (Rita), who today plays Juma Marruá in the remake of “Pantanal”.

It is not the first time that the actress appears alongside Jade Picon. In June, the influencer shared an image in which the two appear enjoying a beach in Rio, a city where Duda already lived before being announced in “Travessia”.