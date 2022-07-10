Who is Dominique Honnebier, the “most beautiful person” Anitta has ever seen

The Dutch Dominique Honnebier went viral on social media after Anitta stated that he is the most beautiful person she has ever seen. The singer was performing at the Pal Mundo Festival and interrupted the show to comment on the appearance of the man, who was in the audience.

From the stage, Anitta asked a woman who was in the crowd who would be the man behind her. The girl in question is Brazilian and is called Gaby and replied to the singer that the man was her boyfriend. “What a handsome boyfriend, guys. I have never seen such a beautiful person in my entire life.I’m blown away”, commented the carioca singer.

In Instagram stories, Dominique shared the video in which Anitta praised him. The Dutchman works in the financial area of ​​a family business and told, in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, that he was nervous at the show, as he does not understand Portuguese and realized that everyone was looking at him.

After the video went viral, Dominique won 40 thousand followers on Instagram and said the numbers keep growing.

“When she said I was the most handsome man she’s ever seen, I felt really weird. I was like, ‘Me? Do you think I’m the most handsome guy in the world?’ Of course I felt very praised, but , at the same time, confused, because it’s an unusual thing for such a famous person to say something like that. But after the doubt, you feel really good because it’s not every day that a big star doles out praise on a live stage.” declared.

