Who is the Lady of Destiny actor who disappeared for 5 days

Actor Agles Steib, 38, was missing in Bolivia for five days. He became known for the character Maikel Jackson, in the soap opera “Senhora do Destino” (TV Globo), shown in 2005.

In an interview with Quem, Leonete Carol, Agles’ mother, said that he went to Bolivia in search of a job opportunity. The artist had stopped responding to messages from the family for five days and no one knew of his whereabouts. This morning, she managed to contact her son.

The role in “Lady of Destiny” was the actor’s debut on the small screen. In the plot, Maikel Jackson was the son of the character Rita de Cássia (Adriana Lessa), who suffered domestic violence and was chemically dependent.

In the following years, Agles also acted on TV Globo in the soap operas “Paraíso Tropical” (2007), “Guerra e Paz” (2008) and in the series “Linha Direta” (1999-2007) and “Força tando” (2009-2011). .

The actor was also present in the films “Turista” (2006) and “Heleno” (2011). According to IMDB, his last performance was in “Lilyhammer”, a Netflix series.

Christian and theologian, the artist began to dedicate himself to the direction of religious sketches. According to Leonete, he opened a production company that did work for cinema, theater and advertising, in addition to teaching dramaturgy.

In 2017, Agles released “Cidade Refúgio”, a documentary about the work of a Christian center for the recovery of drug addicts.

“The production company stopped working because of covid-19. He was teaching dramaturgy and was making videos,” Leonete told Quem.

As a result, he began to have financial problems and went to live with his mother. “I had an apartment in Barra, but I don’t have it anymore. I had a lot of financial problems because of the pandemic and he lived with me and his daughter. his oldestMariana, 15 years old [ele ainda é pai de Maria Luiza, de 4 anos]”.

After the pandemic, he was out of work. And me too. Now I work as a service provider at TV Globo, I’m frila. I worked with the cast of ‘Malhação’ for seven years in a row. I’ve done makeup and hair for many people: André Marques, Camila Pitanga, Deborah Secco, Juliana Paes…

Disappearance

According to Leonete, the actor traveled with little money. He would have boarded a bus in the city of Santa Cruz de La Sierra, in Bolivia, and ended up in Argentina, when the destination was Rio de Janeiro.

In a new attempt to return to the country, agles reported that he was short of money and since then he had not given further information.

He was in Bolivia, he tried to make a living there. Because here in Rio it was very difficult [o mercado de trabalho para a área dele]. But he didn’t come with much money. He went for a while and decided to come back, but he didn’t have much money. AND we were worried. He was on the phone with us until about five days ago, and he stopped communicating.

Leonete Carol

Leonete said that in the last contact he learned that his son was trying to raise money to complete the money for the ticket to return to Brazil.

“He stopped in a city and said he would see if he could get an amount to buy the ticket. Then he stopped giving news. I don’t know if he doesn’t have credit to talk to me, I don’t know if he had a problem with his cell phone chip. super nervous, I would like to know his whereabouts. We are worried. He said: ‘Mom, I I Think I’m going to sleep on the street’. AND We’re incommunicado!”

Until, this morning, she managed to contact her son. “He was incommunicado because he was lost in another country. He spent four days without a chip on his cell phone to communicate with his family. Thank God he has already communicated and is fine. He is back in Rio, but it should take a couple of days to arrive “.

“Now I’m calmer. I was already thinking the worst. He was also worried about his family, but he couldn’t communicate because of the chip. Mariana, his 15-year-old daughter, was sad, crestfallen, and now she’s calmer. He is alive and well,” Leonete said.