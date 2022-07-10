WHO reports concern about global spike in monkeypox cases

Last Thursday (7), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a spike in monkeypox cases, which rose by 77% weekly worldwide. At the moment, there are more than 7,000 confirmed cases in 60 countries, concomitantly with the increase in cases of Covid-19 infection.

Endemic in some African countries, monkeypox does not usually spread as easily to other countries and continents, so the increase in cases has worried authorities globally. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, expressed concern about the scale and spread of the virus.

Some countries have already administered monkeypox vaccines, but supplies are limited (Image: James Gathany/CDC)

Smallpox, cases and vaccines

More than 80% of monkeypox cases are being observed in Europe, the current epicenter of the outbreak. Testing for the disease has been challenging, making it likely that there will be more cases than currently reported. Symptoms of the disease include fever, body aches, fatigue, and itchy skin rashes all over the body.

There are already efficient vaccines against monkeypox, Jynneos and ACAM2000, and Brazil is in the process of negotiating to acquire the immunizer, which should only be used in people at risk of developing the disease, such as health professionals. In other countries, such as the United States, there are plans to make vaccines available on a large scale.

In New York, for example, thousands of doses have already been applied, but stock is limited. Meanwhile, scientists are trying to find out what could be causing the current outbreaks. Based on this discovery, more efficient measures to control the contagion by smallpox of monkeys that do not necessarily involve immunization by vaccines, whose current production is timid, can be developed.

Source: WHO