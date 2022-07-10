Why should the hybrid experience be the future of financial services? See some examples around the world

The hybrid experience will be the model for success in the financial industry. A mix of digital agility and self-service, with a face-to-face conversation to answer more complex questions and maintain a relationship of trust will be the journey of many consumers. This is what the CX Index study by the American consultancy Forrester says, which measures the quality of service provided by companies.

The study followed more than 12,000 customers in five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and another 12,000 people in the United States for 12 months between 2021 and 2022.

The survey result shows a score ranging from zero to 100 points in relation to the level of service provided by the financial institution in each format, considering three main evaluation criteria: efficiency of services and products; ease of access and use of services and products; and emotion in the relationship with customers.

In five of the six countries the hybrid experience trumps the physical or digital only. And even in the case of France, where the physical experience scored lower, the difference is minimal. Look:

Country hybrid experience Face-to-face experience digital experience France 59.3 59.4 58.2 Germany 69.7 68.6 69.6 Italy 66.1 61.4 63.9 Spain 66.5 57.2 57.8 UK 72.4 69.1 71.4 United States 76.2 73.5 72.4

“There is no longer a difference between digital and physical. Consumers want a good experience, and positive perception appears more often when that experience is mixed,” said Alyson Clarke, senior analyst at Forrester.

According to Clarke, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted customers’ perception of financial life in the face of social isolation, unemployment and other challenges that the crisis has brought to everyone.

“Consumers lost confidence in controlling their financial lives and became more skeptical of the information that reached them,” he adds.

And, in this sense, the biggest difficulty for banks, among the evaluation criteria, is to better develop emotion in the relationship with customers.

“Emotion has much more of an impact on customer loyalty to a bank than efficiency and ease. And that’s the challenge: banks don’t know how to deal with emotion”, says Clarke.

Banks don’t know how to deal with emotion

The performance of banks in the emotion criterion is well below the other criteria in the CX Index (also from 0 to 100%), according to the participants’ perception. Look:

Country Efficiency Ease Emotion France 57% 58% 37% Germany 64% 65% 47% Italy 57% 57% 49% Spain 56% 59% 42% UK 75% 75% 51% United States 73% 75% 61%

“People increasingly want to feel valued and respected by financial institutions. And when we delve deeper into the types of feelings that trigger positive emotions, we find: appreciation, respect, happiness, and trust. On the other hand, the negative feelings were: frustration, disappointment, irritation, anger and worthlessness”, says Clarke.

“In other words, people want a more human reaction from banks, they don’t want to feel just numbers in the accounts of institutions, and this directly affects the loyalty and perception that people have of the company”, he adds.

In all countries where the study was carried out, the positive emotional experience was higher in hybrid care.

“Hybrid experiences can bring together the best of both worlds: they bring more emotion and bring people together, and they also offer the convenience of digital. People believe that service is necessary, especially when it comes to more complex services,” says the Forrester analyst.

Read too:

What do banks think?

Vicente Pantoja, director of digital solutions at Santander in Spain, says that the financial industry has developed with a focus on performance and numbers, leaving the human side aside. “Emotion is not something that arises easily and systematically in financial services. These are systems that have been working for 50 years or more in the same way, so the transition is difficult,” he assesses.

According to Pantoja, people are looking for digital and self-service services for day-to-day operations, which are more frequent and simple, and face-to-face service when it comes to more complex operations.

“We are trying to go in that direction with small details such as: calling the customer by the name he wants and indicating us, wishing him a happy birthday, offering accessibility to all people, and we are training to have positive face-to-face interactions”, he says.

Daniel Clemente, director of SIBS, a payment management company, says that certainly dealing with emotion in customer interaction is a differentiator for companies in the financial sector.

“The financial industry is traditionally cold and doesn’t know how to take care of the customer. We are trying to improve this in detail and show that we are there for when the customer needs it. The market trend is to personalize service and get to know the customer better,” she says.

Read too

In addition to contact, the challenges also come in business formats. Brendan Kerin, head of retail transformation at Permanent TSB, a bank of Ireland, believes that banks really need to turn the tide. mindset in relation to what they offer and what they are and highlights the importance of the hybrid format.

“Competition is as high as ever and we need to be where the customer makes the decision. Banks used to be the customers’ destination when they needed to solve money-related problems. Now customers want to solve the problem wherever they want, banks are no longer a destination. We need to adapt and change formats according to the community we serve,” says Kerin.

According to Octavio Marquez, CEO of Diebold Nixdorf, banks need to understand that the relationship and expectations towards customers are changing. “Just think about Apple, which can start offering financial services and already has Apple Pay, for example, and will launch the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ [compra parcelada; serviço disponível apenas nos EUA]”.

People expect innovation, new payment options, human interactions and good financial services — all in one package.

“The question is ‘what is the desire?’ Nobody wants a financial service. People want to fulfill dreams. Apple and Amazon are entering this financial world and keeping money in their ecosystems. Clients will choose the best package available to them,” adds Markus Hamprecht, Accenture’s senior director of financial services for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Cases around the world

With this awareness that it is necessary to transform the relationship with customers, some institutions have been offering several solutions that add human contact to digital experiences.

Citi, in the USA, developed a kind of agenda with its advisors in its online environment. Thus, customers can choose the day and time to speak with a person by phone or video, as if it were a meeting, and ask questions or make an appointment with a professional, without going through a standard call center on the phone.

CapitalOne, also in the USA, has integrated Google Maps into its online platform and the client can choose a nearest branch and find a professional from the company in person on a scheduled day and time, specifying the type of service they want to handle, such as checking account, deposits, investments, etc.

USBank has a service that allows a bank employee to help a person remotely via video to solve a problem in internet banking, for example. In this case, the employee always appears to the customer, but he or she can choose not to open the video to the employee.

Another solution is being used by USAA, a financial services group that merges interactions: after face-to-face meetings, the customer receives notifications in the bank’s app to monitor the conversation. If you need a document, the customer receives a notification and can fill in the document online at home, after having had a conversation with a bank employee. The idea is to use digital to complement the physical.

“We have noticed that predefined journeys at ATMs and self-services in general are no longer working. People increasingly want something more personal during this experience. We are therefore trying to offer this personalization in the palm of the customer’s hand. We offer different languages ​​depending on the region of Spain, such as Spanish, Galician or Catalan, for example, and on mobile or ATM, people have access to personalized journeys. We offer the same process, but redesigned according to the client”, says Pantoja.

SIBS, in Portugal, is able to personalize the service at ATMs and send a ‘happy birthday’ to the customer, if he accesses the services on this day.

And Clemente goes further: “what I think will happen in the future is a reversal of logic. We will have personalized service in chats or videos, but with artificial intelligence with a robot trained to serve the customer in a kind way and with data about this specific customer. We don’t have that level of interaction yet, but we’re on the way. I say that in five years we will be able to see solutions in this direction,” he says.

bank99, from Austria, has branches that resemble convenience stores and more than 1,800 partners that rely on the bank’s services in their establishments, precisely to be where the customer is and offer what he needs.

The motto of Nedbank, South Africa is: “digital when you want it, humanized when you need it”. The bank has a series of points spread across partners that allow you to make withdrawals and deposits; ATMs operate small loans and it is even possible to talk to a bank employee via video directly from the ATM to solve a specific problem.

In Brazil, many institutions also try to bring customers closer with this human interaction, either via WhatsApp chat, such as XP Investimentos, or even contact by email or phone.

“The trend is this: when joining the digital with the physical, the client must maintain the relationship because he will feel supported from all sides”, says Clarke.

Reporter traveled to Vienna at the invitation of Diebold Nixdorf

Related