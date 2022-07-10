Will I receive PIS 2021 in JULY? See the PIS 2021 Calendar and if you will receive the PIS base year 2021

Many workers want to know if they will receive the PIS of the base year 2021. That is, the PIS of those who worked in 2021 will be paid in this year 2022.

The call ‘base year’ of PIS, it is the year of calculation of the right to the salary bonus.

This month of July, PIS 2021 for base year 2019 is being paid, that is, the benefit is directed to those who worked with a formal contract in 2019but still haven’t withdrawn the money.

Check out what it takes to withdraw PIS 2021:

Be registered for at least five years with PIS or Pasep;

Have worked with a formal contract by a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in 2019;

In the base year of 2019, have received monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have the data informed and updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial;

Have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus for the period worked in 2019.

To receive the available amounts, you must submit a request to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

See how to apply for PIS 2021 below.

HOW TO REQUEST PIS 2021

According to PIS 2021 tableit is possible to receive from R$92 to R$1,100.

The PIS 2021 request can be made:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

By e-mail, sending the request to the electronic address [email protected], and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS);

Through the Gov.br Portal.

PIS 2021 PAYMENT CALENDAR

O PIS Calendar 2021 can be consulted through the following applications:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

According to the calendar, it is possible to withdraw the salary bonus until December 29, 2022.

WHEN DOES PIS 2021 PAYMENT BEGIN

Check it out below when will the ‘PIS 2021’ be paidO PIS of those who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021:

According to the Federal Government, there is not enough money in this year 2022 to pay PIS base year 2021.

Already Payments for PIS 2021, base year 2019, can be requested from March 31, 2022.