Will the 2nd phase of the Amounts Receivable consultation return now in the month of July?

Although it was scheduled to start on May 2, the second phase of the consultation of money forgotten in banks is still not scheduled to be released, as revealed by the Central Bank (BC). What happened was that the servers’ strike ended up delaying the implementation of the new tool that would give access to consultations.

People have not been able to access the values ​​ever since.

In its justification, the Central Bank informed that the reopening date of consultations should soon be disclosed, as well as all information regarding the matter, but at the moment they continue to work to offer some improvements.

In addition, the institution also revealed that there are about R$8 billion in forgotten values, but that they chose to make approximately R$4 billion available in the first phase.

What are the amounts receivable?

Despite this being a much talked about subject, there will always be people who still don’t know what resources are used in these “receivables”. If you’re one of them, don’t worry, we’ve put together a list that will allow you to better understand where this money is coming from.

Closed checking or savings accounts that had an available balance;

Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought resources relating to the closed consortium groups.

First phase of Amounts Receivable

The first phase, which ended on April 16, enabled more than 2.85 million individuals and corporations to request the redemption of values, which totaled R$ 245.8 million.

In relation to individuals, just over 2 million of them requested that the transfer be made via PIX while approximately 330 thousand people preferred to receive the amount directly in the bank account that was linked to some institution.

In the case of legal entities, 5,000 requested that the transfer be made through PIX, while 1,000 people received the amounts when contacting the institution.

Second phase of Amounts Receivable

Regarding this second phase, which was scheduled to start on May 2nd, what is known is that since April 17th, the system has been going through a reformulation. It is because of this that there is still no date for the release of the consultation, but some information about it has already been released: