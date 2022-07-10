With arrest of chief of police, expectation of discovery of new crimes – Gerais

Delegate “Tch Tch” is at the Civil Police Custody House, at Rua Pitangui, Bairro Horto (photo: Google Street View)

After the delegate Rafael Lopes Azevedo, known as “Tch Tch”, surrendered at the headquarters of the Civil Police Internal Affairs of Minas Gerais (PCMG), this Saturday (7/9), the expectation now that other crimes committed by the police officer and members of his group.

They would be responsible for a series of other crimes, as they would be involved not only with drug trafficking, but also with ghost companies and money laundering, with the use of oranges, collage of vehicles that would be from the Army and even a robbery involving precious stones.

The investigations are coordinated by the Federal Police, which coordinates the Integrated Force to Combat Organized Crime (Ficco), which is also made up of the Civil, Military and Criminal polices, which complies with the 2nd Toxicos Court.

The ex-chief chief of the Police Station Specialized in Investigation and Repression of Theft, Robbery and Diversion of Cargo, and is at the Civil Police Custody House, in Bairro Horto, eastern region of the capital of Minas Gerais, where he is at the disposal of the Courts.

what is already known

According to the investigations, the police chief and his associates allegedly accepted a bribe (approximately R$600,000) to “empty” an investigation into drug trafficking in Ribeiro das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. They allegedly released a drug dealer and returned more than 30 kilos of seized cocaine.

The release of the prisoner took place after a series of mistakes made by the delegate in drawing up the arrest report in flagrante delicto. Another point of the investigation points to the delegate’s involvement with crimes related to vehicle fraud. He suspects of “heating up” documents and practicing the car insurance scam.

The investigations also cite “Tch Tch”‘s involvement with a nationally wanted drug dealer. They would be partners in a car rental company, which would also be used for money laundering.

The delegate’s name, according to a source from the Civil Police, would be involved in at least two lawsuits, which would be in court, involving the insurance scam.

According to a source, the vehicles were insured by two companies in the industry. Cars were stolen by order, and the owners, in most cases oranges, received the insurance money, which was passed on to the group of police officers.

One of the insurance companies victim of the scam is Allianz, which, in 2015, reimbursed a Honda Civic. The case was registered under number 2017/024000037.001.006421826/61, in the PCNrt inquiry, and in court received number 15,015,468-0.

Another victim is Sompo Seguradora. In this inquiry, which received the number 1186724-14.2018.8.13.0024, of 11/22/2018, the money was also received and the alleged victim was compensated. In this process, the conduct of the delegate was questioned, in the “Tch-Tch” case.

what’s to come

Two new cases involving the delegate and his gang are expected to emerge in the coming days. One of them involves trucks that would be owned by the Army and may have links to a vehicle factory. According to information from a source, there would be 850 vehicles destined for the Armed Forces. In this case, as the destination is the Army, the vehicles are not registered like other vehicles in the country.

Another case would be the theft of emeralds, which took place in a hotel in Contagem. The loss of the pedrista would be R$ 1 million. “Tch Tch” would have been one of the men who pretended to be buyers and lured the victim to Grande BH.

A third crime would be land grabbing. The lots would be in Grande BH, one of them on Avenida Fleming, in Bairro Ouro Preto, in Belo Horizonte.