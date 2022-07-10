With Down and congenital heart disease, Diego underwent surgery at 11 days old – 07/10/2022

Parents of two pre-teens, Alejandro Maximiliano Collazo, 42, and Fabiana Collazo, 42, were surprised when they discovered that the banker was pregnant for the third time. During prenatal care, they received two more news: Diego Lionel had Down syndrome and a congenital heart disease, which forced him to be operated on when he was just 11 days old. The telecom manager tells the family story below:

“Fabiana and I were already parents of Juan Pedro, 13 years old, and Miguel Martin, 9 years old, when we discovered the pregnancy in 2021. We were surprised and happy, because we wanted to have a big family.

Because of Fabiana’s age, the doctor asked her to do a prenatal genetic test, which would be able to identify the baby’s chromosomal changes, such as Down syndrome. While waiting for the result of the exam, Fabiana did the morphological ultrasound, in which it was found that Diego had the absence of the nasal bone, another of the characteristics of the condition. Two days later, the diagnosis was confirmed.

It was a shock for me to know that Diego had Down syndrome, we always think that these things only happen to others and never to us. Fabiana was sad and thinking about the health problems he could have and how we were going to raise him.

We looked for a lot of information on the internet and, after the scare, we put it in our head that we would do what was necessary for Diego to have as much quality of life as possible.

Image: Personal archive

In the 23rd week of pregnancy, however, we received another news that made us apprehensive. The echocardiogram showed that Diego had tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart malformation consisting of four defects.

Diego’s tetralogy of Fallot had an anatomical particularity, the obstruction of the outflow of the right side of the heart was total, so an intervention was necessary in the first days after birth.

It was difficult to assimilate so much information, our biggest fear was that Diego would be born, but not survive and we would lose him. With such an unfavorable scenario and with the uncertainty of what was going to happen, we took a break from buying the trousseau and waited to see how the pregnancy would evolve.

We only felt calmer when we talked to the cardiologist and she explained the treatment to us. He would undergo two surgeries: one in the first days of life to ensure the flow of blood to the lungs with the placement of a stent in the ductus arteriosus, and another programmed to make the total correction of tetralogy of Fallot.

As with any surgery, there were risks, but my son would be seen by a specialized team and would have all the support he needed. The doctor also said that once the procedures were successful, Diego would have a normal life.

From the middle to the end of the pregnancy everything went well, Fabiana continued to do all the follow-up. But at 37 weeks and 4 days, doctors decided to schedule a cesarean after finding that the amniotic fluid was low and that the baby could go into fetal distress.

On March 17, 2022, Diego was born well, weighing 3.2 kg and 48 cm, but he has already been taken to the NICU to take medication to maintain blood oxygenation. With 11 days of life, he underwent catheterization to place the stent in the ductus arteriosus to ensure oxygenation of blood in the lungs.

Image: Personal archive

The surgery went well, there was a small complication the next day, but it was soon controlled. Between ups and downs, Diego was hospitalized for 41 days and was discharged on April 27, 2022. We continued the treatment at home, giving two medications, one to not thicken the blood and the other to control the pressure.

Diego is an active, smart baby and is doing very well. I believe that part of this is due to the fact that we received the early diagnosis that was fundamental to better prepare us for his birth.

Diego Lionel with his older brothers Image: Personal archive

The forecast is that he will have the second corrective heart surgery at 4 to 6 months to live, we are confident that everything will go well.”

What is tetralogy of Fallot?

Tetralogy of Fallot is a congenital malformation composed of four associated defects: large communication between the two ventricles, stenosis or narrowing of the pulmonary valve, hypertrophy (growth) of the right ventricle and part of the aorta leaves the right ventricle (aortic dextroposition).

What are the causes?

Causes can be a random malformation, viral disease (such as rubella, for example), maternal alcoholism, or a family history of congenital heart disease. Because it is a congenital malformation, it always manifests in childhood, but milder cases can only be diagnosed in adulthood.

What are the symptoms?

In general, symptoms manifest themselves in the most severe forms in the neonatal period, such as severe obstruction of the outflow of blood from the right ventricle to the pulmonary arteries with purpling of the lips and extremities of the hands and feet and severe shortness of breath during exertion.

Image: Personal archive

In infants and young children, symptoms are bouts of cyanosis (bluish or grayish color of the skin, nails, lips, or around the eyes) that are characterized by rapid, deep breaths, intense irritability and inconsolable crying, increased cyanosis and heart murmur reduction. In critical cases, these crises of cyanosis can progress to prostration, drowsiness and even death.

How is the diagnosis made?

Prenatal diagnosis is made by fetal echocardiography, which should be performed between the 24th and 28th weeks of gestation. The diagnosis in infants and young children is made by means of a detailed clinical history and physical examination, chest X-ray and echocardiography.

How is the treatment?

The treatment is initially clinical and serves to stabilize the patient. However, tetralogy of Fallot requires a surgical procedure to correct the four defects associated with congenital heart disease.

Heart disease is subject to total correction and the degree of limitation in the postoperative period will depend on the presence or absence of residual lesions. Postoperative complications such as arrhythmias, tiredness, shortness of breath and limitations to medium and great efforts may occur.

Source: Monica Shimodacoordinator of the pediatric cardiology service at Hospital e Maternidade Santa Joana (SP).