With goals in the 1st half, Goiás beats Athletico in Serrinha

This Saturday (9), Goiás had its “new” attacking duo to beat Athletico Paranaense. Pedro Raul opened the scoring for Esmeraldino and Nicolas scored the second in the first half. In the final stage, the Hurricane was all pressure, but only managed to decrease with Terans, from a penalty.

With the result, Goiás reach 20 points, occupying the 11th place. On the other hand, CAP parks at 27, in third. The teams now focus on the Copa do Brasil, with Goiás having a classic against Atlético-GO and Hurricane dueling with Bahia.

BALL IN THE NET!

AdChoicesPUBLICIDADEAfter five minutes, Diego advanced on the right and crossed into the area. Nicolas took a slight deflection and Pedro Raul sent him to the back of the net. Hurricane almost equalized next, with Cuello. After Canobbio’s cross, the striker pierced the second post.

Even with the disadvantage, CAP started to have good actions in the match, but the duel lost intensity and good opportunities for balls in the net. Afterwards, Nicolas had a good shot, but received and hit over.

In the 39′, in a corner, Nicolas climbed into the small area and headed it. Bento made the defense practically over the line, but the ball went in right away, making the second for Goiás.







Nicolas scored Goiás’ second goal (Photo: Goiás official Twitter) Photo: Launch!

CAP ON PRESSURE!

At the return of the break, Matheus Sales released one from outside the area and took danger. At 14′, Marcelo Cirino dominated in the area, rolled back, and Abner arrived hitting. The ball hit Yan Souto’s arm, and the referee awarded a penalty. Terans hit and slowed to CAP.

Hugo Moura tried from afar and forced Tadeu to prevent the tie. Soon after, it was Terans who took the risk and took danger.

Later, Hugo Moura sent a bomb, Tadeu defended in the middle of the goal and gave a rebound. Rômulo tried to reach, but the goalkeeper recovered and kept the ball. Babi still missed a great opportunity by sending him out. Terans received in the small area and kicked, but Tadeu made a beautiful save.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

Goiás 2×1 Athletico Paranaense

Place: Haile Pinheiro (Serrinha), Goiânia-GO

Date/time: 09/07/2022 – 20:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP / FIFA)

Assistant 1: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP / FIFA)

Assistant 2: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ / FIFA)

Video Referee (VAR): José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP / FIFA)

Yellow cards: Fellipe Bastos (Goias), Matheus Felipe (Athletic)

red cards: –

GOALS: Pedro Raul (5’/1T) (1-0), Nicolas (39’/1T) (2-0), Terans (16’/2T) (2-1)

Goiás – coach: Jair Ventura

Thaddeus; Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego (Maguinho 35’/2T), Caio Vinícius, Matheus Sales, Fellipe Bastos (Dada Belmonte 27’/2T) and Danilo Barcelos; Nicolas and Pedro Raul (Vinicius 18’/2T).

Athletico Paranaense – Coach: Felipão

Benedict; Orejuela, Pedro Henrique, Matheus Felipe and Abner; Erick (Matheus Babi 32’/2T), Matheus Fernandes and Vitor Bueno; Cuello, Canobbio (Terans 13’/2T) and Vitor Roque (Marcelo Cirino 13’/2T).