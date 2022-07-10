With high inflation, Brazilians exchange meal for snack, study shows

Brazilians have switched from meals to snacks, and one of the factors that help to explain this change is the rise in food prices. This is what a consumer survey by Kantar pointed out, and which was presented this Friday (8) at the 17th International Congress of Industries, in Florianópolis (SC).

The Consumer Insights 2022 survey pointed out that, while the average value of a complete meal was around R$ 43.94 in the first three months of this year, the average spend on snacks (snacks and snacks) was almost four times lower, in around BRL 10.43.

According to David Fiss, commercial director of Kantar, in addition to cost, another reason that explains why Brazilians switch from a meal to a snack is practicality. “Brazilians are increasingly looking for practicality in their type of food. So, we are starting to see more and more the presence of sandwiches, especially on occasions where traditional meals were strong,” he said.

This change in behavior has been observed in all social classes, especially in class C, pointed out Fiss. “There is practicality and there is also the issue of price. When you buy sausages, you can better share the products or buy in bulk, which is also a factor that adjusts to the consumer’s pocket. You combine practicality with people’s taste, but the cost is much more affordable than traditional meals,” she added. “Today, more and more, cost, combined with practicality and taste, become relevant for the consumer,” she added.

The study also showed that Brazilian families reduced spending outside the home in 2022, prioritizing consumption within the home. This occurs, according to Kantar, because of inflation. As a result, the average quarterly spending at home went from BRL 1,329 last year to BRL 1,369 in the first quarter of this year, while spending outside the home went from an average of BRL 288 to BRL 278 in the same period.

Also according to Kantar, spending on mass consumption at home represented 52% of the family budget, on average. For classes D and E, this household expenditure was higher and represented 60% of consumption, while for classes A and B it was around 47%.

