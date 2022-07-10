With monkey pox, Matheus Pires shows marks on his face | celebrities

Playback / Instagram Matheus Pires is hospitalized

Hospitalized after being diagnosed with the smallpox of the Monkeys, the participant of “No Limite” Matheus Pires continues to recover in the hospital. And it was from there that he gave news of how the treatment is going. Matheus posed for a click during a meal at the health unit and even made faces and mouths for the camera.

“Thank you so much for all the messages of affection and love. I’m still hospitalized and recovering”, he summarized in the post.

Matheus also showed the moment when the nurse entered his room, using the protective devices, to take the meal. He talked about the marks on his face as a result of the disease:

“My case is one where I have to be all isolated. Because, you can see, by the marks (on the face) and there are some marks all over my body. But every day that passes I’m a little better. high to remain isolated, only in my little house”.

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and more!

Due to the diagnosis, Matheus could not participate in the final of the reality show. The positive result for the infection arrived last Wednesday.

“Smallpox infection was confirmed, so Matheus had to be hospitalized and will not attend the final of TV Globo’s ‘No Limit’ this Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. We ask everyone to send positive energy so that he recover as soon as possible and soon you can be back. For now, he is stable and as soon as he can come here to explain everything to you”, said the official statement published, at the time, on the Instagram of the former participant of the reality.

Castmates and fans wished Matheus a good recovery. “Get well soon”, commented Pedro Castro, who also participated in “No Limite”. “Hope you get well soon,” wrote one of his followers. “Get well, beautiful. Soon you will be recovered. A huge hug for you, Matheus”, it says in an affectionate message from a fan.