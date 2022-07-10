With new sponsorship, Botafogo will have Erison and Lucas Piazon against Cuiabá

Even without the reinforcements from the second window, which will only debut on the 18th, Luís Castro will have at least two important returns for this Sunday’s match, against cuiabá, at 7 pm, at Arena Pantanal. the attacker erison and the sock Lucas Piazonwith back and shoulder problems, respectively, returned to training with the Botafogo throughout the week and must be starters at the start.

As he is the team’s top scorer in the season with 14 goals, Erison’s return may represent the solution to an offensive problem for Botafogo. In the last three games, a period in which the striker was injured – against Fluminense, he entered the sacrifice during the second half –, the team scored only one goal. Matheus Nascimentoa starter in the last few matches, was unable to end the eight-game fast without hitting the nets.

Despite having a good season, with seven goals, the white-and-white jewel has not yet been disenchanted in the Brasileirão.

In midfield, Botafogo de Castro’s Achilles heel, the Portuguese coach will count on the creativity of Piazon, highlighted in the games against São Paulo and Internacional, when he was injured, to help improve the team’s offensive momentum. Shirt 49 must play alongside Lucas Fernandesbest on the field in the victory over Bragantino.

“It’s going to be a tough game. Their team is well qualified. There is also a part of the weather there, which is very hot, but our team is one of the best visitors in the championship. We know it will be difficult, but we also know our potential and what we can do – analyzed Fernandes.

new sponsorship

Saturday, the alvinegro announced the agreement with its new master sponsor. It is about Blaze, a company specialized in online betting. The contract will be valid until the end of the year. The values ​​were not disclosed.

The company will start having its brand stamped on the club’s uniform in today’s match. The sponsorship will also be present on the uniforms of the club’s under-23 and women’s teams.

— She has a disruptive mindset aligned with our project and sees Botafogo as the ideal partner to leverage her business. The club always wants to have the best by its side. Blaze is also a “chosen one” and has everything to do with Botafogo. The company’s name refers to the flame and the symbol has fire as an element. John Textormajority shareholder of SAF alvinegra.