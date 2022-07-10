With Petrobras in the crosshairs, Lira’s ally proposes a tax of up to 20% for large companies

Allied to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the general rapporteur for the 2022 Budget, deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), presented a bill that increases the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) of companies that have a profit of more than R$ 10 billion. The collection of the tax can reach 20%.

If approved, the project will hit Petrobras, which has been recording high profits from rising oil prices. The profit of the state-owned company is the target of criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro, Lira and other Centrão leaders.

The bill was filed last Tuesday, a few weeks after the mayor had threatened to double Petrobras’ taxation in reaction to the company’s command’s decision to announce the readjustment of gasoline and diesel oil, despite appeals from the government and of Congressional leaders.

giant profit

In the justification of the project, Leal points out that Petrobras, in 2021, had a profit of R$ 107 billion, while the five largest banks in the country (Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Bradesco, Itaú and Santander) together profited R$ 107 billion. $107.75 billion.

The deputy also highlights the state-owned company’s profit in the first quarter of 2022, which reached the level of R$ 44.5 billion. “All to demonstrate the justice of the present bill”, says the justification of Hugo Leal. The budget rapporteur cites a report by the Estadão showing that Petrobras has been registering a percentage of tax collection on profit “much lower than would be expected by the tax rates in force in Brazil”.

According to the report, since 2008 Petrobras has profited BRL 403 billion and paid the Tax Authorities around BRL 62.7 billion in Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and CSLL – equivalent to 15.6% of the margin recorded in the period. . The combined rate of the two federal taxes is 34%.

Proposal is to expand the rate to up to 20%, which today is 9%

According to the project of deputy Hugo Leal, (PSD-RJ), the greater the profit, the greater the taxation, regardless of the economic sector, with a progressive table for the collection of the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL). Companies with profits between R$10 billion and R$29.9 billion will pay 15%; and companies with net income above R$ 30 billion per year, 20%.

Today, the CSLL rate is 9%, but some sectors have different taxation. This is the case for banks and insurance companies. Banks pay 21%; the rate for non-banking financial institutions is 16%.

For Leal, the taxation of companies by CSSL today has nothing to do with the purpose for which this contribution was instituted, that is, to finance social security. “If the objective of the CSSL is to tax the profits of legal entities, it is not possible or admissible to establish a true and odious distinction between economic actors, under penalty of evident violation of article 5 of the Constitution”, he justifies.

“What cannot be conceived is that taxation on profit is differentiated, just because it is a specific activity”, adds Leal.

more profitable

Today, Petrobras is the most profitable publicly traded company in the country. In the last 12 months – until the last balance sheet, of the first quarter -, it has recorded a net profit of R$ 150 billion, according to the economic information company Economatica. In second place is Vale, with a profit of R$ 113.7 billion. Then come Itaú Unibanco (R$26.3 billion), JBS (R$23.6 billion) and Bradesco (R$22.8 billion).

According to Economatica, among the 398 publicly traded companies that present a history of financial statements for the last 12 months, 12 had a profit above R$ 10 billion – about 3% – and would be affected by the proposal. Seven out of ten (71.8%) made a profit below that and 25.2% had a loss.

