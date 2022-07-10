With two from Adriana, Brazil thrashes Argentina and starts with victory in the Women’s Copa America – 07/09/2022

Brazil beat Argentina 4-0 on Saturday night (9), in a duel valid for the first round of the Copa América Feminina. With the triumph in their debut, the Brazilian team took the lead and took the lead in group B, which still has Venezuela, Peru and Uruguay. The goals of Pia Sundhage’s team were scored by Adriana (twice), Bia Zaneratto and Debinha.

THE GAME

The first stage of the South American classic started cold. Brazil was trying to control the game and keep possession of the ball, but it did not offer great danger to the Argentines, who also did not give up on defending themselves. Gradually, the Brazilian team found spaces in the opposing defense, especially with Bia Zaneratto.

In the 28th minute, shirt 16 found a beautiful pass for Tamires, who went on the back line and crossed for Adriana to just push it to the back of the net, putting Brazil ahead on the scoreboard. Eight minutes later, Bia herself anticipated Fê Palermo’s cross, suffered the penalty and converted it into a beautiful kick to extend the score.

The second half started in the same way as the first, without much emotion. Brazil followed with the possession of the ball and Argentina with the low lines for fear of a bigger damage. At 12 minutes, once again from the feet of Bia Zaneratto, the third Brazilian goal came out. The striker sent a beautiful ball to Adriana, who came out in front of the goal, dribbled the goalkeeper and played to score her second and third for the Brazilian team in the match.

After that, the Pia technique promoted some changes, including the entry of Debinha. Minutes after stepping on the field, Duda Sampaio threw a beautiful ball to shirt 9, who took it out of the goalkeeper and scored to give final numbers to the game: Brazil 4 x 0 Argentina.

SCHEDULE

Now, Brazil is getting ready to face Uruguay, opponents next Tuesday (12), at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Estadio Centenario de Armenia, for the second round of the group stage of the Women’s Copa America. The Uruguayans also played this Saturday and were defeated by Venezuela by 1-0.