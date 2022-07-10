Withdrawal of up to BRL 1,212 released TODAY; see if you will receive and the PIS 2022 Calendar

The values ​​referring to the PIS 2022 are still available for withdrawal. even if the PIS calendar has already been closed since March, the amount can still be redeemed.

In May, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that more than 480 thousand Brazilians have not yet redeemed the value of the PIS 2022.

The amount of PIS 2022 It refers to the base year 2020 and can be withdrawn until December 29 of this year.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

They carried out paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

They received a maximum of two minimum wages in 2020;

They have updated registration data

They have been duly registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years

The installments of PIS 2022 can be redeemed at branches of the Federal Savings Bank and those of Pasep 2022by the Bank of Brazil.

Each month worked in 2020 adds BRL 101 to the worker’s balance. The increase is gradual, that is, it increases as the number of months worked increases.

See below the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

As shown above, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 It will only be released for those who worked throughout 2020.

To find out if there is a balance or amounts available for redemption, the worker can carry out the PIS consultation in the following ways: