Without generating energy, plants already add up to more than R$ 400 million in fines

The power plants contracted by the government on an emergency basis in 2021 accumulate R$ 413 million in fines for not fulfilling parts of the contracts and delaying the delivery of the expected energy.

There were 17 winning plants in an auction held at the end of last year with the objective of removing the risks of blackout this year and preserving the country’s hydroelectric reservoirs in the dry months. The companies had to start delivering energy on May 1st, but 98% of the purchased load has not yet been activated – only one of these plants is in operation at the moment. At the same time, the blackout risks have decreased, and the hydroelectric lakes are full, which makes the operation less necessary.

Estadão surveyed the punishments with the CCEE (Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber), an institution that acts as the financial manager of the sector. The agency confirmed the value of the fines and the information that all the plants were the target of the assessments, since they were not operating on the determined date. As the fines imposed in June refer only to failure to comply with the deadline confirmed in the previous month, the value of the punishments will continue to grow, due to the delays that continue to date.

In the electricity sector, there is great pressure for the government to cancel contracts. According to the auction rules, this can be done if the plants are not connected until August 1st. The TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) has already approached Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), questioning about the alternative of rupture, even if this gives rise to compensation, due to the high cost of the contracted energy.

Price

In the auction, the government signed a contract with 17 plants, of which 14 are gas powered, two are solar powered and one is biomass. The average price of R$1,563 per megawatt-hour signed is more than seven times what has been contracted in other auctions. Who will pay this bill is the consumer throughout the country, through the electricity bill.

In addition to requiring uninterrupted generation, with operation 100% of the time from the moment they were connected, the government stipulated that the plants will have to operate until December 2025. these companies. In 2022 alone, the impact on the electricity bill should be 3.3%.

“It is necessary to comply with the contracts, including the determination of cancellation (annulment of the agreement) of the plants that do not enter into operation until August 1st”, said the president of Abrace (Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers), Paulo Pedrosa.

The Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) sent a representation against the auction to the TCU.

Director of Aneel, Efrain Pereira da Cruz stated that the hiring was made “under exceptional conditions”, because it was an emergency situation. “It turns out that the exceptional measure, and at the time necessary, resulted in a financial impact that was too high.”

Justifications for delay range from war to covid-19

Estadão had access to the explanations of some companies sent to Aneel. Rovema Energia, for example, which won the auction with a project for a gas plant in Santa Catarina (Energias de Gaspar) and two other solar plants in Rondônia (Buritis and Machadinho), resorted to the consequences of the war.

In a document classified as “secret”, the company states that, “due to the geopolitical and macroeconomic scenario involving the military-military conflict between Ukraine and Russia” that began in February, “and its consequences for the world market of natural gas”, it was unable to carry out an agreement it had with the company NFE Power Latam, which would sell the gas, based on the construction of a terminal for the input in São Francisco do Sul (SC). Rovema maintains that NFE is “the only natural gas supplier that meets technical and commercial conditions to supply fuel to the enterprise”.

The company Tevisa, which owns three plants (Viana 1, Povoação 1 and LORM), declared that its implementation schedule “suffered impacts caused by extraordinary events such as: the appearance of the ômicron variant, which exploded the number of positive cases for covid -19 in January; the intense and unusual rains that occurred in January and February; the war in Ukraine, which changed the scenario of international maritime freight; and the strike by truck drivers operating in the port of Vitória, which prevented transport for days. of equipment”.

The company stated that it has discussed the issue with Aneel, but that it has already paid its fines.

Infrastructure

Mercurio Partners, which owns the Paulínia plant, stated that its plant was not delayed and was ready for operation on May 1, but that this was not possible due to problems caused by the third-party distribution infrastructure. “The plant was available to generate, it fulfilled its part, the others have to fulfill their part too”, said Eduardo Miranda, director of Mercurio Partners, who also asked for the cancellation of the punishments.

The Turkish company Karpowership, which intends to start operating four power plant ships off the coast of Rio de Janeiro (Karkey 13, Karkey 19, Porsud I and Porsud II), said that it “works in an integrated manner with the authorities so that the schedule of actions is reviewed and updated, as well as the respective impacts caused by different external factors, such as that provided by covid-19, with the closing of ports around the world”.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.