Without Juma, José Lucas has sex with a woman and takes her out

In the next chapters of wetlandafter trying to have sex with Juma (Alanis Guillen) and being stopped by Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will decide to leave José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, but he will change his mind.

The arrival of the journalist Erica (Marcela Fetter), who is in the region to do some reporting, will make the pedestrian lose interest in leaving. After a period of flirting, the atmosphere will heat up between the couple. “You mean we have the rest of the night to ourselves?”will ask the reporter.

“If you want, we can even have more than that”, will comment Lucas. “Kiss me, José Lucas… Kiss me as if it were the last kiss you were going to give me”will ask the woman, who will later end up giving herself to the protagonist’s eldest heir.

The next day, the cowboy is excited. “Some say that God is a child playing with people’s fate in his hands”will comment the man. “For Good and for Bad”will counter the blonde. “What do you mean by that?”will ask Zé. “Tomorrow morning, I’m leaving this farm, José Lucas… And I want to leave buried here the memory of everything we lived together”Erica will say, leaving Lucas devastated.

