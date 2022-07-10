Women break restaurant over price of sauce; video

Three women were arrested on charges of theft and damage after vandalizing a restaurant in New York, in the United States, and attacking employees. They are said to have been annoyed over a charge for an extra sauce, which costs US$1.75 (about R$9.20).

The case took place on the 4th of July, the date on which the United States celebrates its independence.

“They wanted extra sauce for their fries, and when we explained that it was $1.75, they were annoyed. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries restaurant in the Lower East told Univision. Manhattan side.