Xiaomi 12 Lite launched with 108MP camera and 120 Hz OLED screen – All in Technology

Raju Singh 4 hours ago

Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range smartphone on the market, the Xiaomi 12 Lite. Direct successor of Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, it brings a great quality panel, good hardware and high resolution main camera.

The 12 Lite comes equipped with a 6.55″ OLED display that supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The display also features FHD+ resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz sampling. There’s also a Samsung 32MP front camera that sits inside the small circular notch.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 108MP main camera (Samsung HM2) that promises good photos even in low light with its f/1.9 aperture. In addition, it has two other cameras of 8MP (ultrawide) and 2MP (macro).

For hardware, the device has a Snapdragon 778G chipset alongside 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of built-in storage. It also has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Other settings include Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface and support for 5G.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.55″ OLED, HDR10+. Dolby Vision and 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB
  • Back camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Frontal camera: 32MP
  • Drums: 4,300mAh with 67W fast charging
  • System: Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface
  • Others: support for 5G, dual-SIM.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has a starting price of US$400 (about R$2,109). However, there is no official release date in Brazil.

