Xuxa exposes separation and Ludmilla confirms outcome with his wife

In this way, internet users began to wonder about a possible climate between the wives.

Both on the web and at the event, the dancer clarified that the relationship with Ludmilla is at the best outcome.

However, due to their professional commitments, artists cannot always be together.

“I answered [na web] just to stop it. We are married, but each one has her life, each one has her job”said Bruna Gonçalves.

Rebeca Abravanel ends her marriage and Pato does not get along with the end of the relationship

The daughter of Silvio Santos, Rebeca Abravanelhas been married twice before taking up an affair with Alexandre Pato. They got married in 2019, however, the presenter was previously married to Leonardo Cid Ferreira, between 2004 and 2011 and also to Guilherme Mussi, between 2015 and 2016.

very discreet, Rebeca Abravanel always had his relationships away from the media. When she broke up, fans didn’t know the reason for the breakup. Even with all discretion, things changed radically after she took up a romance with Alexandre Patofamous football player.

Duck is more famous than the ex-husbands of Rebeca Abravanel. Remembering that the ace had a troubled end of his marriage with the actress Stephany Britto. Since then, he had only been dating each other around, without making any formal commitments.