Xuxa exposes separation and Ludmilla confirms outcome with his wife

Check out the highlights of TV Focus
Keeping up with the news about the world of the famous has always been something that has moved Brazilians. With that in mind, TV Foco decided to prepare a compilation of the most read articles on Friday, July 8th. Among the highlights, Xuxa Meneghel, Ludmilla Rebeca Abravanel.
During an interview with Jornada Astral, an HBO Max program presented by Angélica, Sasha Meneghel’s mother brought up a betrayal suffered in one of the relationships. The report took place after she was asked about the intensity with the partners, because of the sign.
Xuxa makes a statement about betrayal and loses the line
In turn, the 30-year-old actress and influencer received an inquiry about betrayals in previous relationships. Commenting little on the subject, Xuxa stole the word once again and exposed her experience with fence jumping.
“It was a Scorpio and it betrayed me from start to finish. The guy wrote a book and talked about who he was hooking up with. I thought: ‘But he was with me at that time’”, said Junno’s wife, stating that the two Scorpios she got involved with were Ayrton Senna and Pelé, however, only the King of football wrote an autobiography.
Ludmilla is enough, confirms the outcome with his wife and does not hide the reason
In December 2019, ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves exchanged vows at the altar. However, even living the best outcome of love, they became targets of a possible crisis.
That’s because, the singer had to physically ‘separate’ from the dance due to a trip to Ibiza, Spain.
While the artist enjoys the beauties of the foreign country, Bruna Gonçalves had to stay in São Paulo for an event.
In this way, internet users began to wonder about a possible climate between the wives.
Both on the web and at the event, the dancer clarified that the relationship with Ludmilla is at the best outcome.
However, due to their professional commitments, artists cannot always be together.
“I answered [na web] just to stop it. We are married, but each one has her life, each one has her job”said Bruna Gonçalves.
Rebeca Abravanel ends her marriage and Pato does not get along with the end of the relationship
The daughter of Silvio Santos, Rebeca Abravanelhas been married twice before taking up an affair with Alexandre Pato. They got married in 2019, however, the presenter was previously married to Leonardo Cid Ferreira, between 2004 and 2011 and also to Guilherme Mussi, between 2015 and 2016.
very discreet, Rebeca Abravanel always had his relationships away from the media. When she broke up, fans didn’t know the reason for the breakup. Even with all discretion, things changed radically after she took up a romance with Alexandre Patofamous football player.
Duck is more famous than the ex-husbands of Rebeca Abravanel. Remembering that the ace had a troubled end of his marriage with the actress Stephany Britto. Since then, he had only been dating each other around, without making any formal commitments.
