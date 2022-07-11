





bodybuilding for women Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

It is not news that bodybuilding for women, or for any type of person, offers numerous benefits that go beyond aesthetics and strength gain. It is already known, for example, that the activity is capable of releasing approximately 650 functional substances into the body.

“Bodybuilding is an activity that provides numerous benefits to the female audience, from strengthening muscles to preventing urinary incontinence, improving blood circulation, helping with everyday posture and preventing heart, respiratory and even thrombosis, besides, of course, helping to improve self-esteem”, comments Michelly Marques, physical educator and teacher at the gym tone.

But, on the other hand, there are still those who believe that bodybuilding for women, specifically, can cause aesthetic damage. Or, then, that the practice is not so efficient for the female audience.

To, once and for all, end this type of myth, Professor Michelly separated 10 benefits of bodybuilding for women. Check out:

1. Bodybuilding prevents thrombosis, heart and respiratory problems

Practicing calf exercises helps prevent deep vein thrombosis, which happens when a blood clot forms in one or more veins, blocking the flow of blood. “In addition, the regular practice of exercises helps to avoid heart and respiratory diseases and strokes, as they strengthen the heart muscle, reduce blood pressure and improve blood circulation”, explains Michelly.

2. Improved cardiorespiratory fitness

“Is it over there [musculação] improves respiratory and physical capacity, especially for those people who have been bedridden for a long time, as a result of some illness”, he explains.

3. Muscle mass gain

Over time, metabolism slows down and, in sedentary people, this can lead to decreased muscle mass. “Therefore, the practice of weight training can be a great ally in this sense, increasing the number and volume of muscle fibers in the woman’s body, when combined with good nutrition, resistance training (with load) and rest”, comments the teacher.

4. Fight against osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by the progressive loss of bone mass, making the bones weakened and predisposed to fractures. “This disease has a higher incidence among women, which makes the practice of weight training even more important and necessary, which helps the muscles to become stronger, protecting the bones from fractures”, emphasizes the specialist.

5. Reduces the effects of menopause

“The practice of bodybuilding stimulates the production of testosterone, helping women to go through this period with a better quality of life and feeling the effects in a less abrupt way”, comments the professional.

6. Improves posture

With the regular practice of weight training, women strengthen muscles that protect the joints. “This strengthening helps prevent injuries, especially in common day-to-day activities, such as squatting, climbing stairs, walking and lifting weights”, says Michelly.

7. Helps to have a healthier pregnancy

“Bodybuilding helps to reduce the risk of having diastasis, a common condition in pregnancy and which corresponds to the removal of the muscles of the rectus abdominis, generating sagging in the abdomen region”, he explains.

8. Prevention against urinary incontinence

If practiced correctly, physical activity helps prevent urinary incontinence, especially in women, the public most affected by the problem, especially in the menopausal phase. “Weight training helps to strengthen the pelvic floor, which consequently helps to prevent urinary incontinence, when the muscle is contracted during movements”, says the trainer.

9. Improvement in self-esteem

“It is already more than proven that physical activity is essential for both physical and mental health of women, helping to increase their self-esteem and to face problems such as depression”, explains the professor.

10. Improved blood circulation

“Bodybuilding is even allowed for those who have varicose veins, generating numerous benefits for those who have this type of problem, since exercises such as squats, calf raises, lunges, among others, help to improve the return of venous blood”, ends Michelly.

Source: Michelly Marques, teacher at Tonus Gym, from the Smart Fit Group Studios network.