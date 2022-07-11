How about closing the weekend by scheduling the next trips? There are 24 great deals on airline tickets, hotels and travel packages for you to enjoy today! We highlight the great prices on flexible flights to Lisbon, Paris, Madrid, Orlando and many other destinations. It also has a selection of airline tickets to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Punta Cana and good prices on flights to Cuba.
We found good rates to travel to São Paulo and several destinations in the Northeast, including Fernando de Noronha and Jericoacoara. Finally, packages to Gramado, Maragogi, Porto Seguro and daily rates in Poços de Caldas. Enjoy!
international tickets
PORTUGAL – Selection of air tickets to Portugal from R$ 3,182 departing from several cities – See here
SPAIN – Tickets to Madrid or Barcelona from R$3,190 from Rio, Fortaleza and more cities – See here
ITALY – Flights to Rome, Milan or Venice from R$3,659 from several cities – See here
CUBA – Flights to Havana from R$2,680 from São Paulo and other cities – See here
PUNTA CANA – Direct flights to Punta Cana from R$2,532 from São Paulo and other cities – See here
national tickets
NORTHEASTERN BEACHES – Airfares from R$ 493 departing from São Paulo, Brasília and more cities – See here
SAO PAULO – Cheap airfares to São Paulo from R$ 186 departing from several cities – See here
NORONHA – Airfares to Fernando de Noronha from R$548 from the Northeast and R$876 from Brasília and more cities – See here
JERICOACOARA – Very good! Airfare to Jericoacoara from R$ 486 from Vitória, São Paulo and more cities – See here
flexible flights
PORTUGAL – Flexible flights to Lisbon from just R$1,504 from São Paulo and more cities – See here
ORLANDO – Go Disney! Flexible flights to Orlando from just R$1,299 with spring and summer dates – See here
MIAMI – Flexible flights to Miami from just R$1,765 from Brasília and more cities – See here
NEW YORK – Flexible flights to New York from R$1,599 from seven Brazilian cities – See here
FRANCE – Flexible flights to Paris from just R$1,499 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here
ENGLAND – Flexible flights to London from R$1,599 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here
SPAIN – Flexible flights to Madrid from just R$1,499 from São Paulo, Rio, Curitiba and more cities – See here
CHILE OR ARGENTINA – Flexible flights to Santiago or Buenos Aires from R$549 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here
BRASILIA OR BELO HORIZONTE – Flexible flights to Brasília or Belo Horizonte from R$ 155 departing from several cities – See here
CHRISTMAS OR FORTRESS – Flexible flights to Natal or Fortaleza from R$ 202 round trip – See here
Travel packages and hotels
SAFE HARBOR – Packages with airfare plus resort accommodation from BRL 1,191 per person – See here
POÇOS DE CALDAS – All Inclusive rates from R$ 638 with courtesy for children – See here
NORONHA – Packages to Fernando de Noronha from R$ 1,845 per person from São Paulo and other cities – See here
LAWN – Packages with flights plus accommodation from R$ 990 per person with breakfast – See here
MARAGOGI – Packages to Maragogi from R$ 1,001 per person from Rio, São Paulo and more cities – See here
