4 ways to make money using your credit card

O credit card it is a tool that is present in the lives of many Brazilians. Thus, it is extremely important to take full advantage of it, even profiting from it. But care is needed, as the card should be seen only as a means of payment and not as an extension of monthly earnings.

To learn how to profit from the tool, check out some practices that can help you earn money, as well as advantages, discounts and many other things just using your credit card. Tips can boost your finances and make you save even more!

4 ways to earn advantages using your credit card

1. Trade your miles

Banks, in partnership with travel agencies, are able to offer excellent opportunities for using credit cards. One of them is to accumulate miles, with the possibility of exchanging them for benefits on loyalty platforms available at agencies.

In this sense, miles can be negotiated to obtain airline tickets, extra income, access to VIP lounges at airports, car rental, accommodation in hotels, inns and more.

2. Payment of bill with credit card

Certain financial institutions pay customers who pay their water, electricity, gas, internet and telephone bills using their credit card. In the case of digital banking PagBankup to 16% money back is offered (cashback) for those who want to pay the bills using the card and in installments.

In addition, those who concentrate all consumer accounts on the card will also be able to earn more points and miles through loyalty programs.

3. Benefits offered by the card brand

Exclusive benefits are offered to customers of some of the main credit card brands: Visa and Mastercard. The companies have loyalty programs that allow the registered user to receive points and several other benefits.

They can include discounts at restaurants and stores, access to VIP lounges at airports, discounts at cinemas, among other advantages. With financial organization it is possible to enjoy everything without getting into debt.

4. Points program

Credit card points programs are basically created to retain customers, offering exclusive benefits in exchange.

By making purchases in the tool and paying invoices on time, the customer can exchange points for miles at travel agencies, refuel at a discount at partner gas stations and purchase products and services within the bank’s own platform or from partner establishments.