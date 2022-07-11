5 foods that are healthier cooked than raw

Vegetables are important sources of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. But the way these foods are prepared can make them more or less healthy.

Tomatoes, for example, are often eaten raw in salads. However, Laura Brown, a senior professor at Teesside University in England, suggests that this food should be served cooked.

The researcher prepared a list for the website The Conversation with some ingredients that are more nutritious when put on fire. Check out:

Tomato

We talked about tomatoes at the beginning of this text, but we didn’t explain why they are on this list. The answer is simple: when cooked, the food has its lycopene levels increased by more than 50%. This is an antioxidant associated with a lower risk of heart disease and cancer. In contrast, cooking tomatoes appears to reduce their vitamin C content by 29%.

Spinach

It is rich in iron, magnesium, calcium and zinc. Although nutritious, the food contains in its composition oxalic acid and phytic acid, which end up preventing the absorption of iron and calcium.

On the other hand, when the vegetable is heated, calcium is released, making it easily available for the body to absorb. Additionally, there is research to suggest that steaming cooking maintains the folic acid (vitamin B9) in spinach, which is associated with a reduced risk of some cancers, such as bowel and breast cancer.

Mushroom

The mushroom, widely used in stroganoff recipes, has large amounts of ergothioneine. This is an antioxidant released during cooking, which appears to be associated with the breakdown of “free radicals” – molecules that can be toxic to the body, weakening the immune system and anticipating aging.

Pepper

As with tomatoes, peppers also lose vitamin C when boiled or steamed. For this vegetable, the ideal is to roast it. The heat will break down your cell walls, making it easier for your body to absorb carotenoids. This substance, which gives color to some foods, is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates the immune system.

Green cabbage

Last but not least, kale. This vegetable has enzymes that prevent the body from expelling iodine from the thyroid. However, the process of steaming food leads to the breakdown of these enzymes, helping to regulate metabolism. Remember this when booking the next feijoada with the family.