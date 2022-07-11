Diabetes is a chronic health problem that requires the patient’s full attention with the diagnosis and the change of some habits that were once common.

The disease requires greater care in relation to the food ingested, as well as a need to practice physical exercises and maintain well-regulated sleep.

With the diagnosis, each point of attention pointed out by the doctor is essential to maintain control of diabetes and avoid bigger problems.

Some habits, even if they seem innocent, can get in the way of treatment and with that, cause serious health consequences.

So, we separate some of these that those who have diabetes should leave aside to protect themselves.

6 lunch habits that people with diabetes should avoid

1. Juices and soft drinks

At lunchtime, many people have the habit of having a juice or a soda with their food.

However, this habit is dangerous for those who have diabetes!

That’s because juices and sodas found on the market usually contain a lot of sugar, which is a big problem for diabetics.

2. Unregulated lunch time

A big mistake that should be avoided as much as possible by diabetics is not having lunch at a specific and regulated time.

Skipping meals or eating at messy times can end up having some consequences for the health of the person with the disease.

3. Too many carbohydrates

As delicious as high-carb meals can be, people diagnosed with diabetes need to be extra careful with their diet.

The ideal indicated by several doctors is that diabetic women eat no more than three sources of carbohydrate during a meal and men do not eat more than five.

4. French fries

French fries at lunch have already become a habit for Brazilians, especially in some dishes considered more special.

However, it can be a villain for the diabetic, as it has high levels of fat.

5. Dessert

As irresistible as it may seem, sugar-laden desserts should be avoided as much as possible by people with diabetes.

But in this case, you can opt for healthy options so you don’t run out of a delicious sweetie after lunch.

6. Alcoholic beverages

But specifically at lunch on weekends, there’s always that urge to have an alcoholic drink with family or friends.

However, drinks such as beer, wine and spirits should be avoided by patients with any type of diabetes.

Warning. This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. If in doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.

