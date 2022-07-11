7 amazing and surprising facts about the human body

The organism is a home to incredible functions that are capable of sustaining life. However, there are some curiosities about the human body that can be really surprising. Check out some of them below.

See too: Find out which food kills bacteria from the lungs

1 – Tasting mechanism

The body has 8,000 taste buds, each with 100 cells that help to taste food. All kinds of flavors can be felt this way. Smells, textures, and even the temperature of food help you to taste them. The tongue interacts with food molecules so that its taste can be perceived.

2 – There are almost 40 thousand liters of saliva in a lifetime

The average person produces almost 40,000 liters of saliva throughout his life. This amount would be enough to fill 500 bathtubs of saliva, or “spit”. If you found it disgusting, that’s fine, but know that saliva is made up of 99% water and 1% protein. This is one of the curiosities about the human body.

3 – Curiosities of the human body: you are taller in the morning

Few people know this, but everyone is almost 1 centimeter taller when they wake up in the morning. This happens because the cartilage between the bones of the spine relaxes from the compression it undergoes during the day. The body is more stretched.

4 – You move without realizing it

If an adult person walks around 12 hours every day, it could take 690 days to go around the world. Drink plenty of water and eat quality foods, as well as keep your rest up to date.

5 – A Year “As King”

A person usually spends, on average, a whole year sitting on the “throne”, that is, on the toilet. So, whoever reads while doing number two, it would be like spending a whole year reading throughout their lives.

6 – Too much mucus

A healthy human nose can generate up to a cup of mucus every day. Dust and microorganisms are expelled from the body through the airways or end up being absorbed by the human body.

7 – How many blinks do you give per day?

Another of the curiosities of the human body is the number of blinks that each person is capable of providing. The eyes blink, on average, 20 times per minute, which adds up to 10 million times in just one year. The blink lasts 200 milliseconds.