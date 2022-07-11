7 habits that harm your teeth







Dental health goes beyond hygiene Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

You teeth often function as a kind of business card for the body. After all, a beautiful smile is able to convey good impressions and leave our self-confidence at the highest levels. In the same way that a oral health bad has the power to make us more withdrawn and shy.

In addition, teeth play a key role in the proper functioning of the body. It is through them that we are able to crush food and start the digestion process – fundamental to the basic concept of life.

For all these reasons, we can say that the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene and daily care of all teeth is in the public domain. Brushing, flossing and having regular appointments with a dentist are the basics, which everyone should do.

However, in addition to all these care, there are also some attitudes that are harmful to the teeth and that often go unnoticed during everyday life. For this reason, dentist Anderson Brasil separated seven attitudes that harm oral health. Check out:

1) Chewing and biting objects, such as a pen cap, for example

“The act of chewing only on one side is something that is usually involuntary, however, we must pay attention. Oral health is put at risk leading to an overload of the teeth, with a greater risk of wear and muscle pain”, says the specialist.

2) Brush your teeth too hard

This act, according to Anderson, “can damage the gums and teeth, which can trigger sensitivity and injuries.”

3) Open bottles and packages with your teeth

In this case, the danger is to injure the jaw or break a tooth.

4) Pick your teeth

“The use of toothpicks can damage the gum resulting in inflammation or infection, in addition to causing gum retraction leading to sensitivity in the area”, warns the dentist.

5) Keeping acidic drinks in the mouth for a long time

“Alcoholic beverages in excess cause dryness of the oral mucosa, increasing susceptibility to the development of various problems. Soft drinks can also lead to erosion of tooth enamel”, he explains.

6) Performing cosmetic procedures inappropriately

It is important to know that all treatment must be done with caution and with a trained professional.

7) Smoking

Cigarettes “can trigger inflammation of the gums, loss of teeth and even develop cancer in the mouth”, concludes Anderson.

Source: Anderson Brasil, dental surgeon at Orthopride in Caraguatatuba.