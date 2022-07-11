8 beautiful photos of the sunset on Mars

Since the beginning of exploration on Mars, sunsets on the Red Planet have been recorded in several regions. While it’s difficult to accurately describe what a person would see at sunset there, photographs from robotic missions help us get a good idea. It’s just that even the most modern cameras, such as those used by Perseverance, can have inaccurate colors. That’s because the blue, distributed in the part of the atmosphere closest to the Sun, is a little more difficult for instruments to capture.

Each day on Mars (called the Sun) lasts 40 minutes longer than an Earth day. This means that mission operators need to adjust their sleep schedules according to the length of Martian days. To make less impact, many of them take turns, which helps to maintain ongoing supervision of the vehicles.

Photographing the sunset on Mars is more than an “artistic” exercise. Because Mars is farther from the Sun than Earth, our star there is less bright and appears to be only about two-thirds of the apparent diameter here. Scientists photograph the Martian Sun to better understand the atmosphere of the Red Planet — and even all other worlds in the Solar System.

Sunset photos on Mars

The first sunset we never forget…

One of the first images of the Martian sunset (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The American Viking 1 was the first mission to safely land a probe on Mars and send images back to Earth, in August 1976. So it makes sense that it was also the first to photograph the Martian sunset. The banding in the sky is an artifact produced by the camera’s incremental brightness levels, therefore difficult to remove without eliminating some of the original information.

The spacecraft took the above image at Chryse Planitia. Already at that time, NASA probes were conducting biology experiments to look for possible signs of life. Here, the Sun is 2 degrees below the local horizon, so we see only the lingering glow. In other corrected versions of the photo, the yellow is replaced by blue and the reddish gradient is replaced by the night shadow that was already falling at that moment.

…but the second one is also beautiful

Panorama of four images taken by Mars Pathfinder and later enhanced (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL)

The above panorama was captured in 1997 by the Mars Pathfinder mission, launched by NASA the previous year, taking with it Sojourner, the first rover to walk the Martian surface. In fact, it was the first mission to land on Mars since the Viking Program, which landed two probes there in 1976.

Sunset at Gusev Crater

Photo of the sunset by the Spirit rover (Image: Reproduction/Mars Exploration Rover Mission/Texas A&M/Cornell/JPL/NASA)

The photo above was taken by the robotic rover Spirit, in the Gusev crater, on May 19, 2005. The mission’s objective was to look for evidence of ancient life, as the crater was a lake, a long time ago. The colors in the image have been slightly “exaggerated” to approximate what human eyes would possibly see. This apparent reddish haze is actually fine dust particles suspended in the atmosphere. Still, there is a bluish glow, because the dust also scatters the light of that color.

Almost a video of the sunset on Mars

Sunset by the Insight spacecraft (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The stationary module InSight, which is expected to stop operating soon, used the Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC) attached to the end of its robotic arm to photograph this sunset. The colors are devoid of blue, but according to NASA, the human eye would see something more like the version below, where the colors have been corrected.

Corrected version of the sunset by the Insight spacecraft (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Curiosity delivers the true colors of the sunset on Mars

Curiosity’s first colorful sunset (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Texas A&M Univ.)

This was the first sunset observed in color by the Curiosity rover, still active. This time, little was needed to make the image more similar to what the human eye would see, as the Mastcam camera is able to capture color in a very similar way to what we see.

The difficulty in capturing the blue in these images is because the sunlight that the dust scatters through the atmosphere is red and yellow. Although the particles allow blue wavelengths to pass through, this color is in the part of the sky closest to the Sun. Also, the bluish is most pronounced during sunset, when sunlight travels a longer path in the atmosphere than at noon.

Panorama by Curiosity (Image: Reproduction/JPL-Caltech/Olivier de Goursac)

This view was also photographed by Curiosity at the edge of Gale Crater in June 2013. The mosaic was assembled from MastCam photos, with true colors and the Martian sky having a very subtle blue halo, just above the Sun. The image was later reconstructed from data from the real images, only the position of the Sun was changed because the original image was overexposed.

Perseverance’s turn

Perseverance also photographed the sunset on the neighboring planet (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

The Perseverance rover, NASA’s last mission to land on Mars, captured this panoramic image with its Right Mastcam-Z camera, located high on the rover’s mast. The registration is from November 9, 2021 and the wealth of information in the image has already allowed for some interesting versions, made by experts in editions and published on the internet.