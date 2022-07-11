9 stocks to buy and have chances of winning up to 3.42%, according to Ágora, BTG and PagBank – Money Times

THE Agora InvestmentsO PagBank it’s the BTG released their investment recommendations for the day.

At actions suggested are from chart analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

The actions indicated

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to clear positions.

PagBank Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) Weg WEGE3 27.36 27.67 1.13% 27.97 2.23% 27.09 EDP ENBR3 21.47 21.77 1.40% 21.97 2.33% 21.18 Bradesco BBDC4 17.42 17.57 0.86% 17.87 2.58% 17.27

BTG Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) ambev ABEV3 14.41 14.64 1.60% 14.79 2.64% 14.19 Cosan CSAN3 17.86 18.26 2.24% 18.47 3.42% 17.53 Renner stores LREN3 25.02 25.52 2.00% 25.79 3.08% 24.54

Now Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) sky CIEL3 4.11 4.17 1.46% – – 4.08 EDP ENBR3 21.45 21.77 1.49% – – 21.30 Alive VIVT3 47.60 48.27 1.41% – – 47.22

BTG methodology : Asset with suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as asset with suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the trade must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at that point (suggested stop), without the operation being open, does not invalidate it.

: Asset with suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as asset with suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the trade must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at that point (suggested stop), without the operation being open, does not invalidate it. Agora methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset opens with a gap, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.

