A game to embody and give morale

Posted on Meu Timo Frum on 7/10/2022 at 6:15 PM



By Diego F. (@diego.fel)



Flamengo was considered the favorite for today’s match, even playing with a mixed or reserve team.

Corinthians came with the embezzlement of the medical department.

But it was definitely not lacking in effort or quality.

The first half might not have been good. But it was also far from scary. Corinthians had a slightly better performance due to the volume of the game and for reaching the Flamengo area, but did not finish. Flamengo even finished, but without imposing and without scaring Coringão.

In the second half, Vitor Pereira did well in the changes.

He hit the nail on the head, taking out Lucas Piton and putting in Gustavo Mosquito.

And it was a positive surprise to give Roni a chance in place of a Cantillo who is doing well – Maycon won’t regain the title so easily.

After the goal, Flamengo even made their attacks, some sustinhos, Cássio made very good saves. But Corinthians was not scared and also tried to go on the attack more often.

I highlight positively: Cássio, Bruno Méndez, Adson (hard as hell to stop Marinho’s counterattack), Gustavo Mosquito, Roni (who knew?) and Du Queiroz.

A victory over a strong opponent is good for motivating Coringão to move forward in the Brazilian. If Fortaleza wins or at least draws today’s match, we can pass Palmeiras if the team maintains focus, determination and effort.

I’m proud and satisfied with what I saw on the pitch today. It is clear that the team can and should improve in the next matches. But considering the absences and reinforcements that will arrive, I’m happy to see that today the white mantle was honored.

