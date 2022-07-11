A year later, family discovers story of man who stole dog clothes in Sorocaba | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

In a post made on the dog’s social networks, those responsible for the profile reported that, a month ago, they learned that the man suffers from schizophrenia and lives with his family in the city.

“When he doesn’t take his medication, he does ‘unusual’ things. It’s not his fault, anyone who has a person with this disease knows how difficult it is”, they explain in the text.

The publication also says that people should not be judged without knowing their history and asked them to include the man in prayers. “The bar they go through is not easy and we are already living in very difficult times”, he pointed out.

On July 2nd of last year, a security camera placed in the garage of Sueli’s house, in the central region of Sorocaba (SP), recorded the moment when a man was caught stealing Nina’s clothes at the family’s house gate. (watch the video above).

In the video, it is possible to see a man approaching the puppy, petting and observing the material of the outfit. Then the dog leans on the gate to receive more caresses, at which time the boy takes the opportunity to take off his sweatshirt and then walk away.

Nina’s tutor, Sueli Vieira Rodrigues Pinto, explains that she had put on a sweatshirt that no longer fit her, as no dog clothes fit the animal.

“I still had to cut the sleeves a bit, it had gotten a little too big for her,” she said.

The video was sent to friends who posted it on the internet. At the time, she recalled that at the moment she was having breakfast at the clinic next to her house, where she works as a cleaning lady.

Some time later, Sueli received a message from her husband with the video from the security camera of her home, showing all the action.

“I said: ‘but what is this?’, I didn’t understand. I spent hours looking and trying to understand what had happened,” she says.

That’s when Juliana Mestres, who works with Sueli at the veterinary clinic, found out about the situation and donated a new outfit to Nina on the same day.

Sueli said she was surprised by the repercussion of the case on social media and with the scene seen on security cameras.

After the case went viral, Nina’s life was completely transformed. Pet has a profile on social networks with almost 30 thousand followers, where she shares her “receipts” of the day.

To deal with so many gifts received at the time, Sueli and Nina had the help of Juliana Mestres, the veterinarian who gave the dog a new piece of clothing.

Juliana said, at the time, that she goes to Sueli’s house daily to help the duo with updates on the social network.

