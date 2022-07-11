Abel Ferreira could lose an important ‘key player’ in the decision against São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil

After the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza for the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras’ focus is now on the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

After the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza for the Brazilian Championship, the focus of palm trees now it’s for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The team lost the first duel against São Paulo, in Morumbi, by 1 to 0, and needs to reverse that score. If they win 1-0, the decision of who advances goes to penalties.

But for the duel against the rival from São Paulo, palm trees may have a big embezzlement in the search for the vacancy. Rony, who played against Fortaleza, suffered an injury in the Mineirão game, at the weekend, and was replaced by Gabriel Silva.

Rony’s injury was in the second half, after the striker won a bid against midfielder Zé Welison and arrived with speed in the attack to give a pass to Breno Lopes, who stopped the goalkeeper Fernando Miguel. After this move, the attacker started to limp on the field with discomfort in his left leg.

Palmeiras has not yet commented on information about shirt 10, as the delegation is off duty and will only return to training on Tuesday morning (12). If Rony doesn’t have conditions, Abel Ferreira will have headaches to find a replacement, since Rafael Navarro and Gabriel Veron are treating injuries.

The duel against São Paulo will be at 20:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque to see who advances to the quarterfinals of the tournament. In the first leg, which took place at Morumbi, Verdão came out 1-0, a goal scored by Patrick.