After 5G, millions of families will have to pay to change satellite dishes

5G technology has been a reality in Brazil since Wednesday (6), when the Federal District started to receive the ultra-fast data signal. The mobile phone connection, 20 times faster than 4G, promises to revolutionize the use of smartphones, but it also affects an old acquaintance of Brazilians: television. And this can affect the pockets of about 10 million families who watch TV through satellite dishes.

The problem is that both 5G and satellite dishes have proximity in their frequency bands, a kind of road through which the data transmission signals that arrive at the devices pass.

The satellite dish in Brazil has its data on the C-band “road”, which operates in the frequency between 3.7 GHz to 6.45 GHz. 5G operates its main data transmission path at 3.5 GHz. It is through it that the connection reaches the capitals, as is the case with Brasília since July 6th.

The proximity between these two “roads” does not cause problems in 5G, but directly affects the signal that reaches the TV via satellite dishes, such as sound and image noise. Television receivers do not have the technology to filter this interference, which makes it almost mandatory to replace the equipment.

The new television sets are necessary because, to circumvent the risk of signal interference, the satellite dishes will receive the transmission on a new “road” of data exchange, called the Ku-band.

The C band, current infovia, will cease to exist in the next 18 months, after the total transfer of the dishes to the Ku band. This process is called “track cleaning”.

“5G does not suffer interference, but it generates this problem in TV signal receivers via satellite”, summarizes the CEO of EAF (Empresa Administering the Strip), Leandro Guerra. The entity is formed by Claro, Tim and Vivo (operators that won the 3.5 GHz band in the auction) to clean up the C band and leave the way clear for 5G.

wanted by tiltAbrintel (Brazilian Association of Infrastructure for Telecommunications) reported that the “theme is not part of the scope of action” of the entity, which focuses on 5G antennas, not satellite dishes.

How many households with satellite dishes are affected by 5G?

The EAF stated that it works with an estimated 20 million households that watch open TV through the satellite dish and will have to change their signal receiving devices.

Of the total, 10 million families will take the money out of their own pockets to pay for the replacement, as the free exchange, as determined by the 5G edict, only serves those included in CadÚnico, the federal government’s low-income register. It is EAF (Claro, Tim and Vivo) that finances this exchange.

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) works with another estimate, calculated at 18 million households, he informed the report. The agency, however, is based on the latest 2019 survey by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) and believes that the figure may be even lower.

“These data should be understood as estimates, but they may not represent the current reality, considering that we have an expectation of a decline in the number of satellite dishes over time”, predicts Anatel.

The difference between the estimates leaves the EAF with a margin to spare, which could make it possible for no low-income family to be left without the exchange of devices.

In the Federal District, for example, where 5G started in Brazil, there are 3,300 families that depend on satellite dishes.

The next cities announced to receive 5G, still without a confirmed start date, are Belo Horizonte (2,700 satellite dishes), João Pessoa (1,500) and Porto Alegre (1,500).

The average cost of replacing the devices is fixed from R$ 400 on internet sales sites, which popularly call them “Ku band kit”, consisting of antenna, receiver and wiring.

Do you already have a family with a damaged TV signal?

According to Anatel, 5G, for the time being, is at 14% of the forecast for the Federal District. Only households with a satellite dish included in this percentage may be suffering from signal interference.

The superintendent of grants and resources for the provision of Anatel, Vinícius Karam, said that the state-owned company has not yet received complaints of interference with the satellite TV signal.

If any family in a place that already has 5G notices the problem, Anatel and EAF advise them to look for the Siga Antenado service, created by the operators to distribute the kits to low-income families, through the website or by calling 0800 729 2404 .

The exchange and installation of the kit is free only to CadÚnico beneficiaries who have their current device working. It is now available for Brasília, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa and Porto Alegre.

Karam informed that, despite the estimate of millions of homes, not every home can be affected by the 5G signal because “this varies according to a series of factors, such as the position of the dish and distance from the antennas of the internet signal, for example”. The closer to a 5G station, the greater the chance that the house will suffer from interference.