After blackout, Castelão has fights between organized supporters, ‘flying’ chairs and rush | Ceará

The Castelão Arena, stage of the match between Fortaleza and Palmeiras, recorded fights between organized supporters, chairs “flying” and running on Sunday night (10), during the blackout that occurred in the stadium in the 44th minute of the second half of the game. Fans who were at the scene recorded the horror scenes and the turmoil caused in the place.

The stadium’s power went out after the explosion of a power pole outside the Arena and, after about 30 minutes of waiting, the light did not come back on and the match ended in a goalless draw.

Moments after the power outage, Fortaleza fans lit up the stadium with cell phone lights, but the moment of fraternization was soon replaced by fights between the local team’s organized supporters in Castelão’s upper ring.

During the melee, several chairs were ripped off and thrown at fans in the lower rings of the stadium. Fans from other sectors even boo the people involved in the fights, but as the clashes did not stop there was a rush in the place. There is no information about injured people.

Internal fault in the main circuit breaker

Enel Distribuição Ceará reported that at 7:50 pm this Sunday, the Castelão Arena lost power and, at 7:52 pm, the network that supplies the stadium was reconnected.

The company also clarified that it carried out several maneuvers to normalize the supply and it was found that the energy did not return to the stadium immediately due to an internal defect in the main circuit breaker, which is the customer’s responsibility.

Also according to the company, Enel Ceará points out that it has several energy supply points to supply the stadium and that it is available to the customer to solve the internal defect.

Teams from Enel and Castelão worked together to repair the equipment and normalize the power supply.