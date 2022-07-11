After controversy with Hulk, Atlético-MG does not want Daronco in matches

Hulk did not have a great performance against São Paulo, in the 0-0 draw, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. But that doesn’t mean the Atlético-MG striker stopped being the main protagonist of the match. Galo’s number 7 was involved in the most controversial move of the game, when he asked for a penalty in a dispute with Miranda. After the game, he revealed an alleged threat from referee Anderson Daronco.

After everything that was reported by Hulk, and a conversation between the player and white-and-white leaders still in the Mineirão locker room, Galo no longer wants to have games refereed by Daronco. “I think that, to preserve Daronco, if I were the referee president, I would avoid putting Daronco to referee Atlético’s games. Especially if Hulk is on the field. They are having this difficulty and it’s bad for Daronco , for Atlético, for Hulk, for the Refereeing Commission. Wears, exposes the referees, specifically Daronco. There are so many other good referees… I repeat: for me, Daronco is one of the best referees. So, the Commission should avoid. It costs nothing. Let’s use common sense”, said Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG, to ESPN.

According to Hulk, the referee from Rio Grande do Sul who is part of the FIFA team made a recommendation to him, in the final minutes of the match against São Paulo. “I left very upset with Daronco, I have a lot of respect for Daronco and all the Brazilian referees. When the game was ending, he said: ‘be careful what you say out there’. I said: why? He replied: ‘why isn’t it the last game that I will whistle for you, not the last game that I will whistle yours’. That is, is it a threat or not? I don’t know”, said the athletican in the mixed zone of Mineirão.

As Hulk understood that the conversation was in a threatening tone, Atlético wants to prevent Anderson Doronco from being selected for the club’s games. Even for this Wednesday’s duel, with Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, the referee from Rio Grande do Sul was one of the listed ones, as it is one of the most important matches in Brazilian football this 2022 season. “Without a doubt that the Hulk wouldn’t tell you something he didn’t hear. We all know the Hulk. I hope the refereeing committee has common sense and avoids this type of professional here in our games”, said Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano .

In addition to asking for Daronco’s veto, Atlético does not rule out taking other measures against the referee. But it is something that the club will only define after a better investigation of everything that happened.

Scolding with the VAR

Atlético’s dissatisfaction with Anderson Daronco was great even before the revelation made by Hulk, as the Minas Gerais club understands that it was harmed against São Paulo. In the view of the athletic directors, the referee failed to give a penalty to Hulk, in the dispute with Miranda, in the second half. That’s why Galo’s leaders want a meeting with Wilson Seneme, who is responsible for the CBF Arbitration Commission.

“The new head of the refereeing commission has not commented since he arrived until now. There is a rule and there is an instruction. We want to know what the instruction is at home in one of these moves. In other words, if it’s an interpretation and it took all that time, it’s only fair that the VAR call Daronco for him to see