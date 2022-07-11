After his supporter kills PT, Bolsonaro says the left is violent

On Sunday night (10), president and pre-candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used social media to comment on the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, a PT militant, committed by a supporter of the ruler. Instead of offering solidarity to the victim’s family, Bolsonaro said that he dispenses support from those who practice violence and that it is the left that is violent.

“We dispense with any kind of support from those who practice violence against opponents. To this type of people, I ask that, for consistency, change sides and support the left, which has an undeniable history of violent episodes,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. The text is recycled from a message published by Bolsonaro during the 2018 elections

Arruda was killed by prison guard Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho. The victim was celebrating his 50th birthday with a PT themed party and with a photo of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He leaves a wife and four children.

According to the incident report, when invading the party, the shooter shouted “this is Bolsonaro”. On social media, Guaranho shows support for the president and the agendas defended by his government. Guaranho was shot and is hospitalized.

Still on Twitter, Bolsonaro said that “it’s the other side [esquerda] who stabs, spits, destroys property, shoots fireworks at a cameraman, protects international terrorists, who dehumanizes people with labels and asks them to be set on fire”.

However, it is episodes of violence against the left, and not by the left, that are accumulating in the pre-election campaign. Last Thursday (7), a homemade bomb with feces was thrown against the public that was following Lula’s act at Cinelândia, downtown Rio de Janeiro.

At the same event, Lula wore a bulletproof vest, a sign of an upsurge in security for the pre-candidate.

On the same day, the car of the judge responsible for ordering the arrest of the former Minister of Education of the Bolsonaro government, Milton Ribeiro, was vandalized with animal feces, manure, earth and eggs.

On June 15, a drone shot a substance with a strong odor at an act by Lula in Uberlândia (MG).

Bolsonaro minimizes speeches that encourage violence

Still in today’s demonstration on Twitter, Bolsonaro also sought to minimize previous speeches, by himself and members of his family and government, that trivialized or encouraged violence.

“To say that these and many other violent acts are not [da esquerda] but decontextualized phrases that encourage violence is to attack people’s intelligence. Neither the worst, nor the most misused force of expression, will be more serious than concrete and recurring facts”, wrote the Chief Executive.

At a 2018 election campaign event in Acre, Bolsonaro said: “Let’s shoot the gunfire here in Acre. Let’s run these thugs out of Acre.” The then candidate took a tripod and simulated the gesture of someone holding a rifle and shooting.

At the end of the series of posts on Twitter this Sunday, Bolsonaro asked the authorities to investigate the case and take the appropriate measures. “As well as against slanderers who act like vultures to try to harm us 24 hours a day,” he concluded. The president’s statement comes hours after the case came to light.