After seeing Sasha exposed on TV, Xuxa tries to defend but the situation worsens

Xuxa came out in defense of her daughter after criticism, but ended up worsening the situation

Xuxa Meneghel she has always shown to be an empathetic person, but when something bothers her, the presenter doesn’t mince her words. A controversy involving the blonde gave something to talk about in 2018 and put the eternal ‘queen of the shorts’ at the center of a controversy, being the target of criticism. It all started when a journalist criticized Sashadaughter of the communicator.

In this ocasion, Felipeh Camposknown for participating in the program “A Tarde é Sua” alongside Sonia Abram, criticized the heiress of Xuxa, saying that she could not talk about politics, since she was living in another country. During that same period, the journalist was facing cancer in the testicles and was undergoing chemotherapy, his appearance was visibly downcast.

After seeing her daughter exposed on TV, Xuxa came out in defense and detonated the journalist’s appearance: “Guys I just saw a video of a weird guy, with a weird eyebrow, with a weird face, saying weird things about my daughter and Bruna Marquezine. Who is this guy anyway? Who wants to show up, huh?” she said. The presenter’s speech did not take well and made the situation worse, causing her to be attacked on the web.

Felipeh Campos also spoke and clarified about his illness: “The eyebrows fall out, see people? Because we go through chemotherapy, a horrible treatment, it’s no joke. She wanted to attack me precisely on this physical issue, messing with my self-esteem. But this self-esteem is not just mine. This self-esteem is not just mine. This self-esteem is from an entire country, from a world that suffers from it,” she shot.

