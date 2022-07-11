Airlines register more complaints in five months than in the last pre-pandemic year | Economy

In addition to historic losses, mass layoffs and rising fuel prices, which have soared ticket prices, airlines have a new challenge: dealing with the severe increase in customer complaints since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

An exclusive survey of Reclame Aqui, carried out at the request of the g1shows that the number of disputes to companies rose 117.3% on the platform between 2019 and 2021. In absolute numbers, it jumped from 53,049 to 115,305 inquiries, considering only national companies.

This year, only from January to May, there have already been 53,096 complaints, which exceeds the entire 2019 level.

The aggregate of complaints from the last three and a half years shows that 45% of complaints have to do with cancellations. Another 38.5% is intended to serve airlines.

For Reclame Aqui, therefore, there is a direct relationship between the increase in complaints and the series of layoffs carried out by companies, as a way of containing costs since the arrival of the pandemic.

“Complaints peaked when the pandemic brought surprises. The diagnosis is that there was a lack of information about cancellations and refunds. And when this information was available, the companies’ operations often failed”, says Felipe Paniago, marketing director at Reclame Aqui.

Paniago explains that cancellations were highlighted in the survey because they encompass both those carried out by companies and those made by passengers. The obstacle was when the time was right for the trip to take place on another date, or to resolve the impasse by returning the values.

“The layoffs in the sector have certainly worsened the quality of problem solving. Those who invested more in service came out of these periods with a greater reputation”, says Paniago.

O g1 contacted the National Airline Workers Union to obtain a balance of the cuts in the sector: the entity accounts for more than 2 thousand layoffs between July 2020 and November 2021, excluding pilots, co-pilots and flight attendants (which would not affect ground service).

The report also sought out the country’s three main airlines.

Latam Airlines says it has reduced its total workforce by almost 30%, but does not believe the reduction is the cause of the increase in complaints. The company says that much of the cuts were made in the flight operations, not in the service sectors.

According to Rafael Walker, director of customer relations at Grupo Latam, the central issue was the change in the “nature of the service”, which has become more complex.

He highlights the difficulty of the airline industry in planning the operation and predicting interruptions and setbacks, in addition to the emergence of more doubts from passengers about documentation, protocols against Covid, and restrictions for round trip travel. And the internal assessment is that Latam was more affected by having a larger international network than its competitors.

The executive also states that, as part of the compensation, the company extended the validity of the free rebooking of tickets purchased during the pandemic for an extra 6 months. There was an obligation by law for companies to comply with markdowns until the last month of December.

“There was a learning curve. The questions that arose for the customer, we took time to learn and adapt the services. But we try to be empathetic,” says Walker.

To address complaints in the future, Walker says that Latam sought to be proactive in generating customer information and anticipating processes. Examples are the implementation of automatic check-in and early validation of necessary documentation for international flights.

Gol Linhas Aéreas says, in a note, that it reduced its staff from just over 16,000 employees to almost 14,000 during the pandemic, but that it continues to provide telephone service (SAC), digital channels and in person in stores.

“Regarding telephone service, at certain times of the day there is greater demand and consequent longer waiting time. We have teams trained to provide assistance as quickly as possible and we do not measure efforts to improve this service”.

The company says that all information about cancellations or changes regarding flights are passed on to customers through registered contacts (SMS or email), with guidelines on refund or rescheduling.

Azul Linhas Aéreas also says in a note that it recorded “the lowest number of complaints for every 100,000 passengers transported during the 4th quarter of last year”, according to the consumer.gov.br platform, and that it “invests heavily” in service excellence. to customers.

“The company reinforces that it keeps all the necessary information available to everyone and in all customer service channels; as well as constantly improving, more and more, its services”.

Alternatives for the consumer

Before starting a lawsuit, the consumer has some alternatives to try to solve the problem. In addition to the classic complaint platforms on the internet, it is possible to make a complaint to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) or on the consumer.gov.br portal, of the National Consumer Secretariat.

“The first guideline is to try to contact the company’s customer service or the federal government’s conciliation platforms”, says Thais Matallo, partner at Machado Meyer and a specialist in consumer law.

“Constitutionally, it is possible to take legal action at any time, but companies are not interested in this litigation because it generates liabilities”, he says.

Anac promises to publish the balance of complaints for the first quarter at the beginning of July. The consumer.gov.br platform updates some service data in real time.

Of the major airlines, Azul has the best rating. There are 100% of complaints answered and more than 91.9% of the solution rate. Latam also responded to all notifications in the last year, with a resolution rate of 76.4%. Gol records 99.9% of responses and 75.7% of solutions.

It is also through Anac, on the passenger portal, that the consumer must be informed in cases of violation. Below, the g1 lists the agency’s most common barriers and recommendations.

Whether due to delays, cancellations or situations such as overbooking (when the company sells more tickets than the flight capacity), the main point of attention for consumers must be the observance of material assistance that is required from airlines.

In general, the action to be taken by the company varies according to the waiting time that the passenger will be subjected to due to the failure of the airline’s operation. Assistance can only be suspended for the immediate start of boarding.

According to Anac, from the moment there is a delay, cancellation or boarding is denied, the following assistance must be provided:

From 1 hour: communication services (internet, telephone, etc.);

From 2 hours: support for food (voucher, meal, snack, etc.);

From 4 hours: accommodation (in case of overnight stay at the airport) and round-trip transport. If the passenger is at his place of domicile, the company can pay only for transport;

Passengers in need of Special Assistance (PNAE) are always entitled to accommodation.

In case of delay of any kind, Anac requires the following attitudes from companies:

Update the delayed flight departure forecast every 30 minutes;

Inform immediately if there is a delay, cancellation or interruption of the service;

Offer material assistance free of charge;

Offer re-accommodation, full refund or execution of the service by another mode of transport, the choice being made by the passenger, when there is a flight delay of more than 4 hours or cancellation.

This situation happens when a plane is replaced by another with fewer seats available, or when the famous overbooking occurs.

When being denied boarding, the passenger can volunteer to miss the flight in exchange for advantages freely negotiated with the company. If not, there are the following rules:

The company must immediately pay financial compensation;

The company has to offer alternatives for re-accommodation, full refund or execution of the service by another mode of transport;

Material assistance is also due, if applicable.

Rebookings and Withdrawals

The passenger has 24 hours to give up the purchase of an air ticket at no cost, according to Anac. There is one exception: if the ticket purchase is made less than 7 days before the flight date.

In all other cases, you must observe the rules of each airline and ticket purchased.

“The rebooking costs are calculated on the value of the transport services and their variation will occur according to the rules of the transport contract of the purchased air ticket. The fines charged by the airline cannot be greater than these amounts, even if the air ticket is promotional”, says Anac.

The agency determines a period of 7 days for refund requests, counted from the passenger’s request. Within the fines, there is an obligation to return the boarding tax.

In case of rescheduling by the company, it is necessary to notify the passenger 72 hours in advance. If the rule is observed, the airline can change the flight schedule by up to 30 minutes on domestic flights and up to 1 hour on international flights, without generating any extra obligation with the passenger.

Otherwise, the airline must offer alternatives for a full refund or re-accommodation on another airline or similar flight.

The same goes for cases in which the passenger becomes aware of the change only at the airport, together with the material assistance rules.

When luggage is lost, the passenger must notify the company as soon as possible, at the company’s counter in the arrivals hall, presenting proof of dispatch.

The company has 7 days on domestic flights and 21 days on international flights to send the bag to the address indicated by the passenger.