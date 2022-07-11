Allan Jesus says that Luva de Pedreiro had R$ 2.2 million to receive: ‘He never lacked anything’

The controversies of the relationship between the influencer Luva de Pedreiro and the former entrepreneur Allan Jesus won new chapters this Sunday. In an interview with journalist Roberto Cabrini, from Record, Iran Ferreira’s former agent defended himself against the accusations and presented his version of the story.

+ Glove de Pedreiro reveals that he was subpoenaed by Justice on his return to Brazil: ‘I never expected that’



– I have lived days of terror, I am walking in fear in the streets, my family, my children. I never censored (reports from Record and Fantástico), it was a desperate measure, because I had been constantly threatened. And it was up to me at that moment to seek help – began the ex-manager of Luva de Pedreiro.

Last week, the journalist would show the interview that aired this Sunday with Luva de Pedreiro, but, because of an injunction obtained by Allan Jesus in court, the reporter could not show the material in advance. In documents shown during the interview, Allan Jesus revealed closed contracts for the influencer. The total amounts that would still be paid to Luva de Pedreiro exceed R$ 2 million.

+ Glove de Pedreiro vents after injunction from ex-businessman: ‘Whoever is afraid is because they should’



Luva de Pedreiro said in an interview with the journalist that Allan Jesus forbade him to go out on the streets and play soccer with friends, which the businessman denied. In the sequence, the influencer says that the former manager took advantage of his naivety and was deceived by Allan, something again rejected by the agent.

– Again attacks against me, against my person. I never imprisoned Iran, as you can if he was in Bahia with his family. He could always do what he wanted. I never sent anything. What existed were guidelines for a public person, he commented.

+ Understand all the conflict between Luva de Pedreiro and businessman Allan Jesus



– I never took advantage of his naivety. Nobody grows on the internet as much as he did, being 100% naive. I decided to work with him because I really believed in his potential, because I was sure that he could do everything I imagined.”

At the end of the interview with the journalist, Allan Jesus revealed an audio he sent to Iran Ferreira’s father, in which he explains how the partnership with the agent would work. Next, the businessman talks about how he signed the contract with Luva de Pedreiro.

+ Judge who acted in the case of Glove de Pedreiro against Allan Jesus leaves the case



– Everything we earn in money will be passed on to you, half of everything. You won’t need to spend on anything, you won’t be accountable. I’ll tell you when it came in and when it came out – I brought Allan’s audio to the influencer’s father.

– When we signed this contract, it was me, him, his father and his mother. I read the contract to him. Iran appointed a lawyer a month later. This lawyer had access to the contract and at no time were all his accusations put in check. Our contracts haven’t been paid yet and he never lacked for anything,” said Allan.